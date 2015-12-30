The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. The IAB has “reservations” about the FTC’s new native advertising rules. The new rules would mean publishers have to be more up-front about how they mark sponsored content from brands.

2. Here’s what happens next to millennial news sites. The Information takes a look at where publishers, such as Business Insider, Vice, and Mashable, go next.

3. Marketers can now find out how successful a mobile ad campaign has been. Measuring the success of ad campaigns on smartphones has previously been difficult.

4. AOL’s Tim Armstrong has big plans for 2016. In an interview, he laid out where AOL will be going now that it’s owned by Verizon.

5. Apple had almost 50% of all device activations over Christmas. Research firm Flurry found that Apple came first, Samsung second, and Nokia third.

6. Express Newspapers is looking to cut almost £4 million in costs. The costs will, according to the publisher, come from editorial.

7. The biggest PR headaches of 2015. The WSJ takes a look at the biggest missteps by brands, including Subway and Volkswagen.

8. Snapchat is one to watch in 2016. The company is still in its infancy and has plenty of areas to expand into, including anyone over 30.

9. The 10 best logo changes of 2015. The list includes Google, Ritz-Carlton, and IHOP.

10. The 10 worst logo changes of 2015. Lenovo, Verizon, and CBS make the list.

