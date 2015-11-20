The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Yahoo insiders say Marissa Mayer is an indecisive micromanager and may be looking to quit. Executives and staff at the company are said to be losing faith in their leader.

2. Google is going to start telling you if apps have adverts in them. From early January 2016, all apps in the Google Play Store that contain adverts will be labelled as such.

3. A Google TV commercial starring fluffy animals has become the most shared ad of all time. The “Friends Furever” ad has been shared 6.4 million times since February this year.

4. The latest episode of “South Park” was all about ad blocking and hard-to-distinguish native ads. The episode was dubbed “Sponsored Content.”

5. Groupon’s new CEO has claimed tha the company scaled “too far, too fast” and had a “rough ride” as a result. He says that Groupon is misunderstood by analysts, customers, and the media.

6. MEC UK has launched a new division to help its clients partner with the most innovative startups. The media agency works with a number of large brands, including Netflix, B&Q and Danone.

7. 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch has revealed how he thinks the ad industry should innovate. Speaking at a conference in New York, he said sites like Hulu are leading by example.

8. Zubi Advertising is releasing 267 emojis inspired by the food, culture and people of Latin America. The Latino Emojis can be accessed via an app that’s free from iTunes or Google Play.

9. A developer has found that Google app ads cost a third of Facebook’s. App install ads account for 10 per cent of US mobile ad spending, and will account for $US3 billion in spending this year, according to eMarketer.

10. Lad Bible is launching a news-focused mobile app next month, according to Digiday. The publication boasts a reach of 150 million, thanks in large part to Facebook, according to The Guardian.

