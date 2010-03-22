2009's Biggest Losers In Tech

2009 was a hard year for rich people to lose money.
The double-dip recession could still be on the way, but for now, most assets are looking better than they did a year ago.
But there are always losers.
The vast majority of tech billionaires have a more impressive net worth on the 2010 Forbes list of billionaires than on the one from 2009, but there are exceptions.
Check out the 10 tech billionaires who managed to lose money last year >
2009 net worth: $1.1 billion
2010 net worth: $1.0 billion
The brains behind telecom company Turkcell is just barely hanging on to billionaire status.
Source: Forbes
2009 net worth: $1.3 billion
2010 net worth: $1.2 billion
Todd struck gold during the dot com boom with partner Mark Cuban. He hasn't become a mega-mogul like Mark, but even after a dropping $100 million last year, he's doing pretty well for himself.
Source: Forbes
2009 net worth: $1.3 billion
2010 net worth: $1.2 billion
Irwin handed over his job as chairman of Qualcomm, the company he cofounded and led for years, to his son this year.
Source: Forbes
2009 net worth: $1.0 billion
2010 net worth: Under $1 billion!
The founder of Boston Scientific, a medical tech company, has less than $1 billion left to his name, an amount too small to be calculated by the system of measurement we're using (Forbes's list of billionaires).
Source: Forbes
2009 net worth: $1.2 billion
2010 net worth: $1 billion
The former computer retailing entrepreneur is now retired, and an active philanthropist.
Source: Forbes
2009 net worth: $1.8 billion
2010 net worth: $1.3 billion
The founder of the Apollo Group and its flagship University of Phoenix isn't generally thought of as a tech guy, but hawking online degrees is his major growth business. When there is growth, that is.
His son, Peter, is also an Apollo-made billionaire, and lost $200 million of his own on the year.
Source: Forbes
2009 net worth: $3.0 billion
2010 net worth: $2.5 billion
The Egyptian telecom baron is saddled with debt from the buyout of companies in Italy and Greece.
Source: Forbes
2009 net worth: $5.5 billion
2010 net worth: $5 billion
It was a brutal year for the pharmaceutical heavyweight, but stock in his Abraxis BioScience has surged since the Forbes list was compiled. He's no doubt smiling like this again.
Source: Forbes
2009 net worth: $1.4 billion
2010 net worth: less than one billion!
Another exile from the billionaires list. An expensive divorce took the wind out of Google's twelfth employee's sails.
Source: Forbes
2009 net worth: $4.5 billion
2010 net worth: $3.3 billion
It has been a brutal year for the founder of two computer companies and veteran of two presidential bids. A mountain of debt forced him to sell Perot Systems to Dell.
Still, we can think of worse things than being down to your last $3.3 billion.
Source: Forbes
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.