2009's Biggest Losers In Tech

2009 was a hard year for rich people to lose money.



The double-dip recession could still be on the way, but for now, most assets are looking better than they did a year ago.

But there are always losers.

The vast majority of tech billionaires have a more impressive net worth on the 2010 Forbes list of billionaires than on the one from 2009, but there are exceptions.

Check out the 10 tech billionaires who managed to lose money last year >

Turkcell's Murat Vargi lost $100 million 2009 net worth: $1.1 billion

2010 net worth: $1.0 billion The brains behind telecom company Turkcell is just barely hanging on to billionaire status. Source: Forbes Mark Cuban's buddy Todd Wagner is out $100 million 2009 net worth: $1.3 billion

2010 net worth: $1.2 billion Todd struck gold during the dot com boom with partner Mark Cuban. He hasn't become a mega-mogul like Mark, but even after a dropping $100 million last year, he's doing pretty well for himself. Source: Forbes Former Qualcomm chairman Irwin Jacobs is missing $100 million 2009 net worth: $1.3 billion

2010 net worth: $1.2 billion Irwin handed over his job as chairman of Qualcomm, the company he cofounded and led for years, to his son this year. Source: Forbes Boston Scientific founder John Abele doesn't even have a billion dollars anymore 2009 net worth: $1.0 billion

2010 net worth: Under $1 billion! The founder of Boston Scientific, a medical tech company, has less than $1 billion left to his name, an amount too small to be calculated by the system of measurement we're using (Forbes's list of billionaires). Source: Forbes Philanthropist Michael Krasny is down $200 million 2009 net worth: $1.2 billion

2010 net worth: $1 billion The former computer retailing entrepreneur is now retired, and an active philanthropist. Source: Forbes Apollo group founder John Sperling's net worth shrank by half a billion 2009 net worth: $1.8 billion

2010 net worth: $1.3 billion The founder of the Apollo Group and its flagship University of Phoenix isn't generally thought of as a tech guy, but hawking online degrees is his major growth business. When there is growth, that is. His son, Peter, is also an Apollo-made billionaire, and lost $200 million of his own on the year. Source: Forbes Egyptian telecom baron Naguib Sawiris is out $500 million 2009 net worth: $3.0 billion

2010 net worth: $2.5 billion The Egyptian telecom baron is saddled with debt from the buyout of companies in Italy and Greece. Source: Forbes Pharma heavyweight Patrick Soon-Shiong's wallet is $500 million thinner 2009 net worth: $5.5 billion

2010 net worth: $5 billion It was a brutal year for the pharmaceutical heavyweight, but stock in his Abraxis BioScience has surged since the Forbes list was compiled. He's no doubt smiling like this again. Source: Forbes 2009 net worth: $1.4 billion

2010 net worth: less than one billion! Another exile from the billionaires list. An expensive divorce took the wind out of Google's twelfth employee's sails. Source: Forbes Henry Ross Perot Sr sure misses that $1.2 billion 2009 net worth: $4.5 billion

2010 net worth: $3.3 billion It has been a brutal year for the founder of two computer companies and veteran of two presidential bids. A mountain of debt forced him to sell Perot Systems to Dell. Still, we can think of worse things than being down to your last $3.3 billion. Source: Forbes Forget the delta, who has the biggest pile in tech? The multi-billionaires of tech >

