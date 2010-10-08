The 10 Teams That Have Gained The Most Fans Since The NHL Lockout

The 2004 NHL lockout infuriated hockey fans across Canada (and even some in the United States.)  While many have been slow to return, there are some franchises that have thrived in the new NHL. 

There are a few reasons for growth. A few teams were lucky enough to draft marquee players like Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin that made them relevant in their cities again. Some teams started winning again after long playoff dry spells and dormant fan bases jumped right back on board. And in some surprising places, hockey has caught on because of the new NHL’s more fan-friendly rules.  

One thing is obvious, developing a young team that contends for and eventually wins a Stanley Cup like the Chicago Blackhawks is a sure-fire recipe for success at the ticket windows.

Montreal Canadiens-- up 3%

Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 20,555

Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 21,273

Bell Centre Capacity: 21,273

San Jose Sharks -- up 11%

Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 15,835

Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 17,342

HP Pavilion Capacity: 17,562


Nashville Predators -- up 14%

Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 13,157

Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 14,917

Bridgestone Arena Capacity: 17,113

Boston Bruins -- up 15%

Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 15,133

Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 16,151

TD Garden Capacity: 17,565


Calgary Flames -- up 16%

Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 16,579

Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 19,289

Pengrowth Saddledome Capacity: 19,289

Buffalo Sabres -- up 21%

Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 15,290

Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 18,517

HSBC Arena Capacity: 18,690


Washington Capitals -- up 24%

Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 14,720

Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 15,937

Verizon centre Capacity: 18,277


Carolina Hurricanes -- up 24%

Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 12,330

Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 16,286

RBC centre Capacity: 18,176


Pittsburgh Penguins -- up 44%

Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 11,877

Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 16,671

Consol Energy centre Capacity: 18,087


Chicago Blackhawks -- up 61%

Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 13,253

Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 17,272

United centre Capacity: 19,717


There Are Always Winners And Losers

