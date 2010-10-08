The 10 Teams That Have Gained The Most Fans Since The NHL Lockout

The 2004 NHL lockout infuriated hockey fans across Canada (and even some in the United States.) While many have been slow to return, there are some franchises that have thrived in the new NHL.



There are a few reasons for growth. A few teams were lucky enough to draft marquee players like Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin that made them relevant in their cities again. Some teams started winning again after long playoff dry spells and dormant fan bases jumped right back on board. And in some surprising places, hockey has caught on because of the new NHL’s more fan-friendly rules.

One thing is obvious, developing a young team that contends for and eventually wins a Stanley Cup like the Chicago Blackhawks is a sure-fire recipe for success at the ticket windows.

