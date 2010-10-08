The 10 Teams That Have Gained The Most Fans Since The NHL Lockout

The 2004 NHL lockout infuriated hockey fans across Canada (and even some in the United States.) While many have been slow to return, there are some franchises that have thrived in the new NHL.
There are a few reasons for growth. A few teams were lucky enough to draft marquee players like Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin that made them relevant in their cities again. Some teams started winning again after long playoff dry spells and dormant fan bases jumped right back on board. And in some surprising places, hockey has caught on because of the new NHL’s more fan-friendly rules.
One thing is obvious, developing a young team that contends for and eventually wins a Stanley Cup like the Chicago Blackhawks is a sure-fire recipe for success at the ticket windows.
Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 20,555
Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 21,273
Bell Centre Capacity: 21,273
Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 15,835
Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 17,342
HP Pavilion Capacity: 17,562
Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 13,157
Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 14,917
Bridgestone Arena Capacity: 17,113
Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 15,133
Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 16,151
TD Garden Capacity: 17,565
Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 16,579
Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 19,289
Pengrowth Saddledome Capacity: 19,289
Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 15,290
Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 18,517
HSBC Arena Capacity: 18,690
Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 14,720
Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 15,937
Verizon centre Capacity: 18,277
Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 12,330
Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 16,286
RBC centre Capacity: 18,176
Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 11,877
Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 16,671
Consol Energy centre Capacity: 18,087
Average Attendance Pre-Lockout: 13,253
Average Attendance Post-Lockout: 17,272
United centre Capacity: 19,717
