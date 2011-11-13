The 10 Big Stories You Probably Missed This Week

Photo: Fréderic via Flickr

Don’t blame yourself if you missed a few key things this week. Even with one eye on CNBC and the other on your Bloomberg terminal, it’s likely you’d only remember the details emerging from Penn State.News in the U.S., even after MF Global’s collapse, remained strictly in politics. Herman Cain and Rick Perry dominated headlines after one blundered during a debate and the other was hit by further harassment claims.



Europe had a relatively sordid week too. Good news in one country was overwhelmed by Berlusconi’s resignation, Greek unrest and rumours that Austria could be the next nation to slip.

