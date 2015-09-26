The 10 US states with the fastest internet speeds

If you want a fast internet connection, you may want to consider moving to Washington, DC.

The District of Columbia tops the list of states (yes, we know it’s technically not a state) with the fastest average peak internet connection speed, according to Akamai, a cloud services provider that helps deliver content online.

Each quarter, Akamai publishes a “State of the Internet” report, which also includes a list of countries with the fastest internet. (The US isn’t one of them.)

But if you are within the US, Akamai’s also listed the 10 states with the fastest average peak internet connection speeds. Here they are:

