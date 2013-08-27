The 10 States That Do The Most Driving

Alex Davies

Californians are by far the most prolific drivers in the US, according to new data from the Department of Transportation.

Golden State drivers covered more than 84.6 billion highway miles in 2011, far outpacing second place Texans, who logged 55.7 billion miles.

According to new numbers from the US Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), the national total of highway miles driven was 720.292 billion.

That sounds like a lot, but it’s no historical high. A May report from the US Public Interest Research group found that per capita driving has plateaued in recent years, part of a shift away from cars by Millennials. Here are the top 10 states for miles driven:

California

84.681 billion

Texas

55.734 billion

Florida

34.689 billion

Ohio

31.389 billion

Illinois

31.033 billion

Georgia

28.467 billion

Virginia

24.062 billion

Pennsylvania

23.662 billion

North Carolina

21.241 billion

Michigan

20.707 billion

States with the least miles driven include Delaware (1.263 billion), Alaska (1.528 billion), Rhode Island (2.141 billion) and Hawaii (1.865 billion).

The data will help the DOT determine where to allocate spending on improving roads, Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said in a press release.

