The 10 States That Do The Most Driving

Californians are by far the most prolific drivers in the US, according to new data from the Department of Transportation.

Golden State drivers covered more than 84.6 billion highway miles in 2011, far outpacing second place Texans, who logged 55.7 billion miles.

According to new numbers from the US Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), the national total of highway miles driven was 720.292 billion.

That sounds like a lot, but it’s no historical high. A May report from the US Public Interest Research group found that per capita driving has plateaued in recent years, part of a shift away from cars by Millennials. Here are the top 10 states for miles driven:

Here are the top 10 states for highway miles driven:

California 84.681 billion Texas 55.734 billion Florida 34.689 billion Ohio 31.389 billion Illinois 31.033 billion Georgia 28.467 billion Virginia 24.062 billion Pennsylvania 23.662 billion North Carolina 21.241 billion Michigan 20.707 billion

States with the least miles driven include Delaware (1.263 billion), Alaska (1.528 billion), Rhode Island (2.141 billion) and Hawaii (1.865 billion).

The data will help the DOT determine where to allocate spending on improving roads, Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said in a press release.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.