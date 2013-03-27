The 10 Smartest Things Tim Cook Has Done Since Becoming Apple's CEO

Photo:

When Tim Cook became the full-time CEO of Apple, it was one of those good news, bad news situations for him.



The good news is that he gets to run the most important tech company in the world. It’s a company that coins money.

The bad news is that he’s taking over for arguably the greatest businessman of all time in Steve Jobs. There’s not much Cook can do to improve Apple, but there’s a lot he can do to screw it up.

Luckily, so far he’s been pretty great. There have been some mistakes, which we plan to address tomorrow, but overall he’s done a good job. In this slideshow, we’re running through 10 things we think he’s done well since taking over.

