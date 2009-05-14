The 10 Sites Benefiting The Most From Twitter's Traffic Explosion

US unique visitors to Twitter grew 83% between March and April, according to ComScore. Since one of the main uses of Twitter is sharing links, we wondered: Who is feeling the Twitter love? We asked Hitwise.



Here’s the answer, the top 10 web sites visited after Twitter:

Below, a chart showing how traffic to the top 10 sites fluctuated over the past year. Note that traffic from Twitter to Facebook is up 84% with a spike in February. Could it be that Facebook’s real-time updating has made it more Twitter-friendly? It could be that Facebook users are clicking on Twitter-fed status updates, going to to Twitter, and then clicking back to Facebook.

