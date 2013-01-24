The 10-Second Guide To What Traders Are Talking About This Morning

From Michael Block at Phoenix Partners, the uber-quick guide to what traders are talking about this morning:



Draghi says “darkest clouds” have lifted.

On 3/22/12, he said the “worst is over.”

Nikkei down 2.08%…. now what for Japan? Corporate earnings? More repetitive pledges to destroy the yen?

HSBC Flash PMI for China tonight. Flash PMIs for Europe overnight. IFO for Germany Friday.

GOOG and IBM show how low bar and doubt in tech can drive the bus. COH not so hot. AAPL tonight.

JC is highlighting how financials are hitting resistance.

