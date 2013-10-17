The 10 Best Ways To Recover From An Intense Workout

This post originally appeared on Details.com.

1. Slow Your Flow

Forrest and Slow Flow Yoga let you focus on breathing. “If you don’t breathe well, your blood isn’t moving properly, and everything will hurt,” says Erica Mather, an instructor at Pure Yoga in New York. Nail the pigeon pose, which loosens tight hamstrings and hips. Pure Yoga offers both classes (pureyoga.com); for a list of instructors, go to forrestyoga.com.

2. Start Therapy

Schedule a physical-therapy prescreen to evade excess soreness: “We test muscles for tightness and weakness,” says Kelly Sanders, president of the physical therapists’ group Team Movement for Life. Find a therapist on the American Physical Therapy Association’s website (apta.org).

3. Pick Up Steam

Try two to three sets of steam-room intervals — five minutes in a steam room, then five minutes in a cold shower. The contrast gets blood flowing. Fans include Tom Brady and Usher.

4. Grab Some Foam

Rolling your lower half on a foam cylinder helps reduce muscle inflammation and repairs cells. Most gyms keep one near the mats, or buy your own for $US45 at roguefitness.com. If you’re travelling, try the Stick ($48; thestick.com).

5. Go East

Body treatments based on Oriental medicine, such as Thai or Ayurvedic massage, go deep. The masseuse will use elbows and feet to knead muscles. Exhale Spa is known for its acupuncture-without-needles Om Body Therapy ($135 per hour; exhalespa.com).

6. Get On The Ball

Place a lacrosse ball (its density makes it perfect for the job) beneath knotted muscles and roll over it. Grab a pair for $US6 at lacrosseballs.com; see video demos at mobilitywod.com.

7. Band Together

Pulling resistance bands stretches and strengthens knee and shoulder joints. FYI: Bands are colour-coded by resistance ($15; roguefitness.com).

8. Pack A Snack

Immediately post-workout, snack on a 225- to 350-calorie combo of 45 per cent complex carbs (for energy), 30 per cent lean protein (to repair and grow muscles), and 25 per cent good fats (to feel full), says Cheryl Forberg, a registered dietitian. Go for a glass of low-fat chocolate milk or a protein shake of Greek yogurt, protein powder, and berries.

9. Raise The Bar

For packaged goods, Forberg suggests protein bars and shakes made with mostly natural ingredients, sans sugar or Splenda, such as Clif and Luna bars and Jay Robb shakes.

10. Dine In 45

40-five minutes après-snack, have a 450-to-700-calorie meal of the same carbs-to-protein-to-fat ratio. Think grilled chicken or salmon with asparagus and potatoes or a stir-fry with lean protein, vegetables, and whole-grain rice.

