The 10 richest young Australians of 2016

Atlassian opened for trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market on December 10, 2015. Photo: Getty Images.

Atlassian co-founders Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar have topped the 2016 BRW Young Rich list with record $4.68 billion combined wealth.

The list records the wealth of Australians aged 40 and under.

The two, both aged 36, became billionaires when the company they founded, software maker Atlassian, listed on the NASDAQ in the US late last year.

The pair have topped the Young Rich list five times, jointly taking out the number 1 spot every year since 2012.

The combined wealth of the 100 members of the 2016 BRW Young Rich list has risen, with a booming property sector and technology market, to a record $12.3 billion, up from $10.6 billion last year.

Here are the rest of the top 10:

3-4. Dave Greiner, 38, and Ben Richardson, 37, founders of Sydney company Campaign Monitor. They have a combinend wealth of $543 million.

Dave Greiner, 38, and Ben Richardson, 37, founders of Sydney company Campaign Monitor. They have a combinend wealth of $543 million.

5. Perth property developer Paul Blackburne, aged 40. His Blackburne Property Group dominates the Perth apartment market and develops three to four large apartment projects per year. His wealth is $483 million.

6. Technology investor Simon Clausen, 40, who is involved in thriving tech businesses including Chinese real estate portal Juwai.com and Freelancer. $479 million.

7. Melbourne property developer Tim Gurner, 34, who builds apartment projects in hip inner-city suburbs such as Collingwood and North Fitzroy. $414 million.

8. Swisse Wellness CEO Radek Sali, 40, who heads a thriving business that has found huge success exporting vitamins to China. $405 million

9. New York-based technology and property identity Ori Allon, 36. His real estate tech firm Compass has made a big splash disrupting the US property scene. $316 million.

10. Sydney retailer and biotech founder Sam Prince, 32, who owns Mexican fast food chain Zambrero and emerging biotech company Life Letters, a genetics testing company. $294 million.

Technology is the dominant sector for 2016 with 27 people on the list, followed by financial services and retail, each with 11 young rich on the list.

The average wealth per person on the 2016 BRW Young Rich list is $123 million, up from $106 million last year.

There are 22 debutants, including Envato co-founders Collis and Cyan Ta’eed (12th, 13th) with a combined wealth of $184 million.

The youngest debutants are fitness company owners Kayla Itsines, aged 25, and Tobi Pearce, 24, (51st, 52nd with $46 million).

