The 10 richest young Australians of 2015

Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar. Photo: supplied.

Technology and property are common roads to wealth, especially if you want to get rich at a young age.

Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, who founded the software group Atlassian, take first and second on the 2015 BRW Young Rich List, which tracks those aged 40 and under, with $2.1 billion between them.

Third richest is Perth property developer Paul Blackburne, a 39-year-old who appears on the list for the first time with estimated wealth of $536 million.

At fourth and fifth are Dave Greiner and Ben Richardson, worth a combined $500 million from their web email business Campaign Monitor.

The top ten on the 2015 BRW Young Rich List are:

The combined total wealth of the 100 people on the 2015 BRW Young Rich List is a record $10.6 billion.

The average wealth per person is $106 million, up from $83 million last year.

Technology is the dominant sector with 28 people on the list. However, property is the highest by average with $191 million in wealth for each of the 10 real estate developers.

The full list of Australia’s 100 young rich is being released tomorrow.

