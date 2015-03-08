The 10 richest self-made women in Australia

BRW magazine has released its 2015 Rich Women list.
Few will have heard of Vicky Teoh, the richest self-made woman in Australia with a fortune estimated at $938 million.
Teoh came to Australia from Malaysia in the 1980s and founded TPG Telecom.
Here’s the top ten from the BRW list:
Vicky Teoh: Has 18% of TPG Telecom. She is worth $938 million.
Charlotte Vidor: Established the Toga Group which owns serviced apartment and hotel brands Adina, Medina, Vibe and Travelodge and prawn-farming company Seafarm. She is worth $385 million.
Hazel Rowe: Founded Super Retail Group which has the brands Super Cheap Auto, Rebel and Ray’s Outdoors. She is worth $376 million
Patricia Ilhan: She and her husband founded mobile phone chain Crazy John’s. She is worth $366 million.
Rhonda Wyllie: Rhonda Wyllie sits on the board of here late huband’s Wyllie Group. She is worth $358 million.
Nicole Kidman: The actress is worth $331 million.
Jude Turner: She and husband Graham founded the Topdeck Travel company, the forerunner of Flight Centre. She is worth $316 million.
Jamuna Gurung: Commercial property and private education college Melbourne Institute of Technology. She is worth $264 million.
Imelda Roche: The founder of Nutrimetics. She is worth $326 million.
Penelope Maclagan: Co-founded Computershare with her brother. She is worth $198 million.
The full list is HERE.
