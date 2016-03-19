The 10 richest postcodes in Australia

Sydney’s eastern suburbs have taken out the crown with the highest-earning postcode in Australia.
Data from the ATO’s taxation statistics 2013-14 report reveals the 2027 postcode, which includes Point Piper, Edgecliff, Darling Point – where prime minister Malcolm Turnbull lives – is home to some of the country’s top income earners.
Around 6,071 individuals living there filed returns with an average taxable income of $200,015 per year. 2027 was also named the richest postcode for the previous year with an average income of $177,514.
The Victorian postcode of 3142, which includes Hawksburn and Toorak, followed closely behind with an average income of $167,407.
Six of the top 10 postcodes were based in New South Wales including areas such as Mosman and Spit Junction, Bellevue Hill, Vaucluse, Watsons Bay and Northbridge.
Here are Australia’s 10 richest postcodes.
1. 2027
State: NSW
Suburbs: Darling Point, Edgecliff, HMAS Rushcutters, Point Piper
No. of individual tax returns: 6071
Mean taxable income: $200,015
2. 3142
State: VIC
Suburbs: Hawksburn, Toorak
No. of individual returns: 10,254
Mean taxable income: $167,407
3. 2088
State: NSW
Suburbs: Mosman, Spit Junction
No. of individual returns: 19,521
Mean taxable income: $161,579
4. 2023
State: NSW
Suburb: Bellevue Hill
No. of individual returns: 7,107
Mean taxable income: $155,172
5. 2030
State: NSW
Suburbs: Dover Heights, HMAS Watson, Rose Bay North, Vaucluse, Watsons Bay
No. of individuals returns: 9,642
Mean taxable income: $154,101
6. 6011
State: WA
Suburbs: Cottesloe, Peppermint Grove
No. of individual returns: 6,525
Mean taxable income: $152,792
7. 2063
State: NSW
Suburb: Northbridge
No. of individual returns: 4,174
Mean taxable income: $152,050
8. 2110
State: NSW
Suburbs: Hunters Hill, Woolwich
No. of individual returns: 6,025
Mean taxable income: $149,761
9. 3944
State: VIC
Suburb: Portsea
No. of individual returns: 436
Mean taxable income: $141,172
10. 6009
State: WA
Suburbs: Broadway Nedlands, Crawley, Dalkeith, Nedlands, Nedlands DC
No. of individual returns: 11,670
Mean taxable income: $133,958
