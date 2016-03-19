The 10 richest postcodes in Australia

Aerial view on Sydney harborside, Rushcutters bay, Double Bay, Darling Point, Point Piper, Darling Point Wharf. Photo: Shutterstock.

Sydney’s eastern suburbs have taken out the crown with the highest-earning postcode in Australia.

Data from the ATO’s taxation statistics 2013-14 report reveals the 2027 postcode, which includes Point Piper, Edgecliff, Darling Point – where prime minister Malcolm Turnbull lives – is home to some of the country’s top income earners.

Around 6,071 individuals living there filed returns with an average taxable income of $200,015 per year. 2027 was also named the richest postcode for the previous year with an average income of $177,514.

The Victorian postcode of 3142, which includes Hawksburn and Toorak, followed closely behind with an average income of $167,407.

Six of the top 10 postcodes were based in New South Wales including areas such as Mosman and Spit Junction, Bellevue Hill, Vaucluse, Watsons Bay and Northbridge.

Here are Australia’s 10 richest postcodes.

1. 2027

State: NSW

Suburbs: Darling Point, Edgecliff, HMAS Rushcutters, Point Piper

No. of individual tax returns: 6071

Mean taxable income: $200,015

2. 3142

State: VIC

Suburbs: Hawksburn, Toorak

No. of individual returns: 10,254

Mean taxable income: $167,407

3. 2088

State: NSW

Suburbs: Mosman, Spit Junction

No. of individual returns: 19,521

Mean taxable income: $161,579

4. 2023

State: NSW

Suburb: Bellevue Hill

No. of individual returns: 7,107

Mean taxable income: $155,172

5. 2030

State: NSW

Suburbs: Dover Heights, HMAS Watson, Rose Bay North, Vaucluse, Watsons Bay

No. of individuals returns: 9,642

Mean taxable income: $154,101

6. 6011

Cottesloe Beach. Photo: Shutterstock.

State: WA

Suburbs: Cottesloe, Peppermint Grove

No. of individual returns: 6,525

Mean taxable income: $152,792

7. 2063

State: NSW

Suburb: Northbridge

No. of individual returns: 4,174

Mean taxable income: $152,050

8. 2110

State: NSW

Suburbs: Hunters Hill, Woolwich

No. of individual returns: 6,025

Mean taxable income: $149,761

9. 3944

State: VIC

Suburb: Portsea

No. of individual returns: 436

Mean taxable income: $141,172

10. 6009

State: WA

Suburbs: Broadway Nedlands, Crawley, Dalkeith, Nedlands, Nedlands DC

No. of individual returns: 11,670

Mean taxable income: $133,958

