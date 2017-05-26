The 10 richest people in Australia for 2017

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse

The 2017 Financial Review Rich List has been released, showing the average wealth of Australia’s 200 richest at $1.16 billion for a combined $233 billion.

The surge in commodity prices has served resource rich listers, such as Andrew Forrest at Forescue Metals and Gina Rinehart at Hancock Prospecting, well.

Rinehart’s wealth jumped to $10.40 billion from $6.06 billion. Forrest’s doubled to $6.84 billion from $3.33 billion in 2016.

James Packer, who has substantial holding in Crown Resorts which has seen gaming table revenue slow, was the only one in the top 10 to see his wealth shrink, to $4.75 billion from $5 billion.

The top ten wealthiest are worth a combined $77 billion between them, topped by Anthony Pratt, the head of the Visy cardboard box manufacturing and recycling empire, at $12.59 billion.

Three people are now worth more than $10 billion: Pratt, property developer Harry Triguboff and mining magnate Gina Rinehart.

Here are the top 10 wealthiest:

The full list of the top 200 wealthiest is HERE.

1. Anthony Pratt & family Anthony Pratt . Photo: Robert Prezioso/Getty Images Cardboard packaging - $12.59 billion, up from $10.35 billion in 2016. 2. Harry Triguboff Harry Triguboff. Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images Property development - $11.43 billion, up from $10.62 billion. 3. Gina Rinehart Gina Rinehart. Photo: Matt King/Getty Images Mining - $10.40 billion, up from $6.06 billion 4. Frank Lowy Frank Lowy. Photo: Getty/Brendon Thorne Property and investment - $8.26 billion, up from $8.26 billion. 5. Ivan Glasenberg Ivan Glasenberg. Photo: Mike ClarkeAFP/Getty Images Resources as CEO of Glencore Xstrata - $6.85 billion, up from $3.33 billion. 6. Andrew Forrest Andrew Forrest. Photo: William West/AFP/Getty Images Resources - $6.84 billion, up from $3.33 billion. 7. John Gandel Apartments for sale in Sydney. Photo: William West/AFP/Getty Images Property and investment - $6.05 billion, up from $5.4 billion. 8. Hui Wing Mau Photo: William West/AFP/Getty Images Property - $5.96 billion, up from $5.39 billion. 9. James Packer James Packer. Photo: Getty Gaming and investment - $4.75 billion, down from $5 billion. 10. Stan Perron A construction worker building apartments in North Lakes, just outside of Brisbane CBD, QLD. Photo: Glenn Hunt/Getty Images Property and investment - $3.9 billion, up from $2.88 billion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.