The 10 richest people in Australia for 2017

Chris Pash
Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse

The 2017 Financial Review Rich List has been released, showing the average wealth of Australia’s 200 richest at $1.16 billion for a combined $233 billion.

The surge in commodity prices has served resource rich listers, such as Andrew Forrest at Forescue Metals and Gina Rinehart at Hancock Prospecting, well.

Rinehart’s wealth jumped to $10.40 billion from $6.06 billion. Forrest’s doubled to $6.84 billion from $3.33 billion in 2016.

James Packer, who has substantial holding in Crown Resorts which has seen gaming table revenue slow, was the only one in the top 10 to see his wealth shrink, to $4.75 billion from $5 billion.

The top ten wealthiest are worth a combined $77 billion between them, topped by Anthony Pratt, the head of the Visy cardboard box manufacturing and recycling empire, at $12.59 billion.

Three people are now worth more than $10 billion: Pratt, property developer Harry Triguboff and mining magnate Gina Rinehart.

Here are the top 10 wealthiest:

The full list of the top 200 wealthiest is HERE.

1. Anthony Pratt & family

Anthony Pratt . Photo: Robert Prezioso/Getty Images

Cardboard packaging - $12.59 billion, up from $10.35 billion in 2016.

2. Harry Triguboff

Harry Triguboff. Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Property development - $11.43 billion, up from $10.62 billion.

3. Gina Rinehart

Gina Rinehart. Photo: Matt King/Getty Images

Mining - $10.40 billion, up from $6.06 billion

4. Frank Lowy

Frank Lowy. Photo: Getty/Brendon Thorne

Property and investment - $8.26 billion, up from $8.26 billion.

5. Ivan Glasenberg

Ivan Glasenberg. Photo: Mike ClarkeAFP/Getty Images

Resources as CEO of Glencore Xstrata - $6.85 billion, up from $3.33 billion.

6. Andrew Forrest

Andrew Forrest. Photo: William West/AFP/Getty Images

Resources - $6.84 billion, up from $3.33 billion.

7. John Gandel

Apartments for sale in Sydney. Photo: William West/AFP/Getty Images

Property and investment - $6.05 billion, up from $5.4 billion.

8. Hui Wing Mau

Photo: William West/AFP/Getty Images

Property - $5.96 billion, up from $5.39 billion.

9. James Packer

James Packer. Photo: Getty

Gaming and investment - $4.75 billion, down from $5 billion.

10. Stan Perron

A construction worker building apartments in North Lakes, just outside of Brisbane CBD, QLD. Photo: Glenn Hunt/Getty Images

Property and investment - $3.9 billion, up from $2.88 billion.

