The 10 richest billionaire MLB franchise owners, and how they made their fortunes

The 10 richest club owners in the MLB have a combined worth of over $US35 billion.

Arturo Moreno, John Middleton, and Jerry Reinsdorf though they are headed by John Malone of the Atlanta Braves – who is worth $US6.9 billion.

Here is the full list, ranked in ascending order by their individual net worths according to Forbes, as well as an explanation as to how they each made their fortunes.

10: Jerry Reinsdorf — Chicago White Sox ($US1.5 billion)

Age: 84

Nationality: American

How he made his fortune: After making a small fortune in real estate in the 1970s, Reinsdorf purchased the White Sox in 1981 and the NBA’s Chicago Red Bulls in 1895.

Both teams’ values sky-rocketed in the years following, in particular the Bulls due to the acquisition of Michael Jordan and the six NBA titles that followed him.

Titles won as owner: West Division (1983, 1993), Central Division (2000, 2005, 2008), American League Championship Series (2005), World Series (2005)

9: Ray Davis — Texas Rangers ($US2.2 billion)

Age: 78

Nationality: American

How he made his fortune: Davis co-founded natural gas distributor and pipeline company Energy Transfer in 1995, which now has an annual revenue of over $US54 billion, according to Macro Trends.

The Texan beat his home team the Rangers in 2010 for $US593 million. The franchise today is worth almost triple that figure.

Titles won as owner: West Division (2010, 2011, 2015, 2016), American League Championship Series (2010, 2011)

8: John Fisher — Oakland Athletics ($US2.5 billion)

Age: 58

Nationality: American

How he made his fortune: Fisher is the son of Doris and Donald Fisher, who founded clothing giant Gap in 1969. He was appointed on the company’s board of directors in 2018 alongside his two brothers.

Titles won as owner: West Division (2006, 2012, 2013)

7: John Henry — Boston Red Sox ($US2.7 billion)

Age: 70

Nationality: American

How he made his fortune: After building a successful trading firm in the 1980s, Henry began to build himself a sports empire, starting in the MLB.

He first purchased shares in the New York Yankees in 1991, before becoming the sole owner of the Florida Marlins in 1999. After selling his stake in the Marlins three years later, he purchased the Red Sox with partners Tom Werner and John Harrington.

Titles won as owner: East Division (2007, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018), American League Championship Series (2004, 2007, 2013, 2018), World Series (2004, 2007, 2013, 2018)

=4: Arturo Moreno — Los Angeles Angels ($US3.3 billion)

Age: 73

Nationality: Mexican-American

How he made his fortune: In 1966, Moreno was drafted to fight in the Vietnam War before returning two years later and studying marketing at the University of Arizona

After graduation, he joined billboard giant Outdoor Systems, which he would later on to own and sell for $US8 billion in 1998.

Titles won as owner: West Division (2004, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2014)

=4: Mark Walter — Los Angeles Dodgers ($US3.3 billion)

Age: 59

Nationality: American

How he made his fortune: Walter is the founder and CEO of investment firm Guggenheim Partners, which today holds some $US270 billion worth of assets across the world.

As well as the Dodgers, whom he has part-owned since 2012, Walters also holds a stake in WNBA team the Los Angeles Sparks.

Titles won as owner: West Division (2014)

=4: John Middleton — Philadelphia Phillies ($US3.3 billion)

Age: 65

Nationality: American

How he made his fortune: After years on the board of his great-great-grandfathers tobacco business (John Middleton Inc.), Middleston seized control of the brand in 2003 and sold it for $US2.9 billion six years later.

He’s since, alongside his wife, Leigh, dedicated much of his time to philanthropic ventures such as funding education and helping house the homeless.

Titles won as owner: East Division (2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011), National League Championship Series (2008, 2009), World Series (2008)

3: Charles Johnson — San Francisco Giants ($US4.6 billion)

Age: 87

Nationality: American

How he made his fortune: Johnson became CEO of his father’s investment management firm Franklin Resources aged just 24 in 1957, where, until handing over control to his own son in 2013, he accrued assets of over $US800 billion.

Though he’s the principal owner of the Giants, he leaves control to another of the franchises stakeholders, Larry Baer.

Titles won as owner: West Division (2010, 2012), National League Championship Series (2010, 2012, 2014), World Series (2010, 2012, 2014)

2: Ted Lerner — Washington Nationals ($US5.3 billion)

Age: 94

Nationality: American

How he made his fortune: Lerner founded his own real estate company for just $US250 in 1952 which is now one of the biggest in the United States.

In 2006, Lerner purchased the Washington Nationals. He handed control to his son, Mark, in 2018.

Titles won as owner: East Division (2012, 2014, 2016, 2017), National League Championship Series (2019), World Series (2019)

1: John Malone — Atlanta Braves ($US6.7 billion)

Age: 79

Nationality: American

How he made his fortune: Malone become CEO of cable TV firm TCI in 1973, and after 26-years at the helm, sold it to AT&T for more than $US50 billion in 1999.

Liberty Media, a spin-off of TCI which Malone remains in control of, own the Braves, as well as racing league Formula One.

Titles won as owner: East Division (2013, 2018, 2019)

