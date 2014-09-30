The 10 Richest Americans In Tech

REUTERS/Rick Wilking Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates topped Forbes’ list.

The annual Forbes 400 list was released today, ranking the wealthiest Americans across industries.

The rich continue to get richer. The combined net worth of the richest 400 Americans was $US2.29 trillion, a huge increase from last year’s $US270 billion.

Bill Gates, who is no newcomer to rankings of wealth, topped the list for the 21st year in a row.

But it turns out that many of the richest people in America made their fortunes through technology — we’ve rounded up the 10 richest here.

