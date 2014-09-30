The 10 Richest Americans In Tech

The annual Forbes 400 list was released today, ranking the wealthiest Americans across industries.
The rich continue to get richer. The combined net worth of the richest 400 Americans was $US2.29 trillion, a huge increase from last year’s $US270 billion.
Bill Gates, who is no newcomer to rankings of wealth, topped the list for the 21st year in a row.
But it turns out that many of the richest people in America made their fortunes through technology — we’ve rounded up the 10 richest here.
Change from last year: +$4.4 billion
Age: 61
Charles Ergen is the founder and chairman of the DISH Network. His company had humble beginnings -- in 1980, he, his wife, and a friend started selling satellite dishes out of the back of a truck.
Ergen is notorious for being a frugal leader and micromanager. Up until about 10 years ago, he insisted on signing every check that came out of Dish.
Change from last year: +$1.2 billion
Age: 61
Paul Allen cofounded Microsoft with Bill Gates in 1975. He left the company 8 years later after being diagnosed with Hodgkin's Disease.
Since then, he's beat cancer twice and has chosen to live a life of luxury, complete with with megayachts, rock bands, and vintage fighter planes.
Change from last year: +$1.6 billion
Age: 49
Michael Dell created Dell Computer Corp. from his University of Texas dorm room in 1983.
In October 2013, he won a long, difficult battle to make Dell private again. He says the company has been thriving ever since.
Change from last year: +$4.3 billion
Age: 58
Steve Ballmer stepped down from his position as CEO of Microsoft in February of 2014. He had held the post for 14 years.
Just a few months later, he purchased the Los Angeles Clippers in a record-breaking $US2-billion deal.
Change from last year: +$2.6 billion
Age: 50
Jeff Bezos is the CEO and founder of e-commerce giant Amazon.
In April, Amazon introduced a TV set-top box system called Fire TV, and in June Bezos premiered the company's first smartphone. Though reactions to the Fire Phone have not been enthusiastic, Amazon's revenues continue to grow.
Change from last year: +$6.6 billion
Age: 41
Sergey Brin founded Google with Larry Page while the two were ph.D. students at Stanford.
Now he heads up special projects with Google X, the secretive division responsible for risky projects like smart contact lenses, self-driving cars, and Google Glass.
Change from last year: +$6.6 billion
Age: 41
Larry Page founded Google with Sergey Brin.
Three years after Page took over CEO duties, the company's stock has soared. He's overseen a number of key acquisitions this year, including Nest, Twitch, and Dropcam.
Change from last year: +$15 billion
Age: 30
Mark Zuckerberg founded Facebook in his Harvard dorm room in 2004.
Zuckerberg's net worth grew by $US15 billion this year, the biggest gain of anyone on Forbes' list. In the last year, Zuckerberg led big acquisitions of startups WhatsApp and Oculus VR, and Facebook stock has soared.
He's also caused some controversy in his San Francisco neighbourhood, where extensive construction work on his home has made parking difficult for his neighbours.
Change from last year: +$9 billion
Age: 70
Earlier this month, Ellison stepped down from his role as the CEO of Oracle, the company he cofounded in 1977. He'll stay on as the company's CTO.
Ellison is known for his cars, yachts, and flashy lifestyle, and he also owns a 97% stake in the Hawaiian island of Lanai.
Chane from last year: +$9 billion
Age: 58
Bill Gates cofounded Microsoft with Paul Allen in the late 1970s.
He saw his wealth grow by $US9 billion in the last year, thanks in part to a sharp rise in Microsoft shares. He also made an estimated $US6 billion in the last 6 months through Cascade, a private investment company that doesn't report its earnings.
Gates is also the wealthiest American across all industries.
