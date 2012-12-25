Shoppers At The Mall Were Seen Carrying Shopping Bags From These 10 Retailers The Most

Photo: Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider

Wedbush is out with its latest analysis of on-the-ground mall visits from around the country.Analysts visited malls in Chicago, IL; Dallas, TX; Philadelphia, PA; San Jose, CA; and Orange County, CA to gauge the pre-Christmas season.



Among the firm’s metrics: What store bags were shoppers most frequently seen carrying.

Here are the Top 10:

Nordstrom

Hollister & Co.

J. Crew

Forever 21

Gap

Sephora

PINK

American Eagle Outfitters

Bath & Body Works

Foot Locker.