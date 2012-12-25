Shoppers At The Mall Were Seen Carrying Shopping Bags From These 10 Retailers The Most

Wedbush is out with its latest analysis of on-the-ground mall visits from around the country.Analysts visited malls in Chicago, IL; Dallas, TX; Philadelphia, PA; San Jose, CA; and Orange County, CA to gauge the pre-Christmas season.

Among the firm’s metrics: What store bags were shoppers most frequently seen carrying.

Here are the Top 10:

  • Nordstrom 
  • Hollister & Co.
  •  J. Crew
  •  Forever 21
  •  Gap
  •  Sephora
  •  PINK
  •  American Eagle Outfitters
  •  Bath & Body Works
  •  Foot Locker.
As for the firm’s general take on things:

“Mall traffic increased this weekend as many retailers started “after Christmas” sales in an effort to offset lackluster month-to-date sales. Of the regions we check, Philadelphia was the busiest, followed by Chicago, Seattle, and Dallas.”

