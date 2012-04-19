The 10 People You Need To Know To Open Doors In Silicon Valley

Who he is: Keith got his start at PayPal. He's worked at LinkedIn and Slide, too. Now he's the COO of Square. He's on Yelp's board.

Who does he know: Everyone in the startup world. Facebookers. Yelp. PayPal veterans everywhere.

What he wants: If he loves it, Keith wants invest in your early stage startup and play a big role in mentoring you through its management.

How to reach him: Send him an @reply on Twitter.