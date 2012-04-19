The 10 People You Need To Know To Open Doors In Silicon Valley

Photo: Kevin Krejci via Flickr
Everyone knows who the most famous and influential people in Silicon Valley are: Mark Zuckerberg, Marc Andreessen. Ron Conway, Jack Dorsey, etc.But who are the people that can introduce you to them? Who are the connectors, the master networkers, the people who can open doors?
Who he is: Keith got his start at PayPal. He's worked at LinkedIn and Slide, too. Now he's the COO of Square. He's on Yelp's board.
Who does he know: Everyone in the startup world. Facebookers. Yelp. PayPal veterans everywhere.
What he wants: If he loves it, Keith wants invest in your early stage startup and play a big role in mentoring you through its management.
How to reach him: Send him an @reply on Twitter.
Who he is: Lee runs Ron Conway's firm, SV Angel, the most power angel investing firm in the world.
Who does he know: Everyone in Silicon Valley.
What he wants: Lee wants to invest a small amount of money in your startup's seed round. He's not going to babysit, though.
How he can help: SV Angel is a stamp of approval for mid-stage startup investors and big companies looking to buy startups.
How to reach him: Ask him a question on Quora.
Who is he?: Turntable cofounder and serial entrepreneur. He was USV partner Fred Wilson's first associate.
Who does he know: He's connected to the startup scene on both coasts.
What he wants: Appeal to his sense of community. He helped create Pier 38 in San Francisco, sat on the Interactive Advertising Bureau's board, and is working on a project to foster startups in Egypt.
How can he help? Goldstein can help connect you with other angels and get into social situations with the entire community.
How to reach him: Follow him on Twitter @seth
Who he is: Hartz is the CEO of Eventbrite. He's also a PayPal veteran and active angel investor. He put together a funding round for Pinterest last summer.
Who does he know: The PayPal mafia. The Silicon Valley startup scene.
What he wants: Right now he is focused on EventBrite, but if you're the next Pinterest, he's paying attention.
How can he help: He put together a funding round for Pinterest last summer. He can help you find people too.
How to reach him: His email is on his Website, KevinHartz.com.
Who he is: A former Googler now at Andreessen Horowitz, the Valley's premier VC firm. He's also Ron Conway's kid.
Who does he know: 'He is in the middle of everything yet keeps a very low profile,' says another person on this list.
What he wants: To bring good deal flow to his firm.
How can he help: He's Silicon Valley royalty and he works at the most powerful VC firm out there right now. You should be able to figure this out.
How to reach him: Go to the AllThingsD conference and look for him in the halls.
Chamath is a former Facebook product exec who is now a venture capitalist.
Who does he know: Chamath is close to the Peter Thiel crew of big dreamers with big bank accounts. He's also close to lots of current and former Facebook execs.
How can he help: He can get you hired at a number of startups by ex-Facebookers. If you're building a startup on the premise that Facebook is going to revolutionise every single industry, he's interested.
How to reach him: Go to TechCrunch Disrupt in New York this Spring.
Who he is: Paul Graham may be the big name behind Silicon Valley incubator Y-Combinator, but Harj is the one who gets the show on the road.
Who does he know: Y-Combinator co-investors like Andreessen Horowitz and DST. Dozens of Y-combinator startup CEOs. Anyone that wants to do a favour for Y-combinator.
How to reach him: Apply to Y-combinator.
Who he is: Ben Ling is a long time Googler who had a stint a Facebook. He's an angel investor. Who does he know: Ben knows Google veterans, Facebook veterans, YouTube veterans, and lots of startup investors.
How to reach him: Connect on LinkedIn.
Who he is: Dave Morin is the cofounder CEO of Path, a mobile social network. He used to work at Facebook, and before that, Apple. He's also turning into an active angel investor. Google wants to buy his startup.
Who does he know: PayPal veterans, Facebook veterans, Google veterans -- everyone.
Want does he want: To invest in mobile.
How to reach him: His email is on his Website.
Who is she: Founded one of Silicon Valley's most ubiquitous PR agencies, OutCast. Running that firm, she met everyone. Now she's a partner at Andreessen Horowitz, which holds the keys to every door in the Valley. (Marc Andreessen is on the boards of HP, eBay, and Facebook).
How to reach her: She tweets. @reply her.
