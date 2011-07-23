The 10 Oldest Living People In The World

Photo: World Records Academy

The oldest living people in the world were born before birth certificates were issued in America in the early 1900s.They have been alive during three different centuries and outlived their spouses and, often, children and grandchildren.



They have seen world wars and the invention of the telephone, cars, electricity and the jukebox.

They will make your grandparents look like babies.

We got in touch with Guinness World Records to get a list of the supercentenarians fighting for the title.

