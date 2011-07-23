The 10 Oldest Living People In The World

Photo: World Records Academy
The oldest living people in the world were born before birth certificates were issued in America in the early 1900s.They have been alive during three different centuries and outlived their spouses and, often, children and grandchildren.
They have seen world wars and the invention of the telephone, cars, electricity and the jukebox.
They will make your grandparents look like babies.
We got in touch with Guinness World Records to get a list of the supercentenarians fighting for the title.
Mathilde Aussant (b. Feb. 27, 1898) is currently the oldest known person living in France.
On March 6, 2009, she joined the Gerontology Research Group list for Guinness World Records.
Leila Denmark (b. Feb. 1, 1898) retired in 2001 at the age of 103 and was the oldest practicing physician in the nation.
Born in Georgia, Denmark was the second woman to graduate from the Medical College of Georgia in 1928. Her research on pertussis (or whooping cough) led to the vaccine development in the 1930s. In 1935, Denmark received the prestigious Fisher Award for her work.
In 1971, she published a book titled: 'Every Child Should Have a Chance.'
Toshi Horiya (b. Nov. 8, 1897) is the oldest person living in Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan.
Delma Kollar (b. Oct. 31, 1897 or 1898) was born in the tiny town of Lone Elm, Kansas and has outlived two husbands, two children and five siblings.
She attended Baker University from 1920 to 1922 but records show she didn't graduate until 1947 with a biology degree. Koller was a longtime schoolteacher.
The year of her birth is still a discrepancy.
Jiroemon Kimura (b. Apr. 19, 1897) was born in Japan and is the oldest verified living man.
Kimura worked at the post office for 40 years before turning to farming until his 90s.
He credits his longevity to eating small-portioned meals.
Dina Manfredini (b. Apr. 4, 1897) was born of Norweigen parents. Not much is known about Manfredini except that she is living in Iowa.
Shige Hirooka (b. Jan. 16, 1897) is living in Osaka, Japan. Like many of the supercentenarians in Japan, not much is known about Hirooka.
Venere Pizzinato-Papo (b. Nov. 23, 1896) is the oldest Italian to have ever lived and oldest person currently living in Europe.
Pizzinato-Papo was born in Ala, Austria-Hungary, never had any children and moved to Verona in 1959.
She is living in a retirement home in Verona.
Chiyono Hasegawa (b. Nov. 20, 1896) is currently living in Saga, Japan and is the oldest verified Japanese alive.
When Hasegawa was 111, the Governor of Saga Prefecture visited her on Senior's Citizen Day.
Besse Cooper (b. Aug. 26, 1896) was born in Sullivan, Tennessee and graduated from the East Tennessee Norman School in 1916. She moved to Walton County in Georgia to teach after World War I.
In 1924, she married her husband Luther and had four children.
In March 2011, Cooper was presented with a Guinness World Records plaque for being the oldest verified living person, but the title was revoked four months later when the organisation determined a woman living in Brazil was older than Cooper.
A month after Guinness officially recognised Maria Gomes Valentim -- the Brazilian senior -- she died and the title, once again, belongs to Cooper. She currently resides in a nursing home in Georgia.
