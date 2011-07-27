The 10 Most Watched Private Companies

Alyson Shontell
Mark Zuckerberg eyes

SecondMarket, the online marketplace for buying private company stock, just released its Q2 2011 report.

This year, it has completed $268 million in private company stock transactions. That’s a 75% year-over-year increase from last year.

In the report, SecondMarket lists the most watched private companies.  For the 4th consecutive quarter, Facebook ranks #1.

10. LivingSocial - 1,347 watchers

9. Gilt Groupe - 1,487 watchers

8. Dropbox - 1,737 watchers

7. Yelp - 1,863 watchers

6. Skype - 2,062 watchers

5. Foursquare - 2,402 watchers

4. Zynga - 3,579 watchers

3. Groupon - 4,415 watchers

2. Twitter - 4,689 watchers

1. Facebook - 8,180 watchers

The rising stars (the largest quarter-on-quarter increase in total watchers)

The newest additions to SecondMarket. They began the quarter with fewer than 10 watchers and gained significant traction by the end of Q2:

A few companies that were on the list last year have fallen in the ranks. Check out:

