The 10 Most Watched Private Companies

SecondMarket, the online marketplace for buying private company stock, just released its Q2 2011 report.
This year, it has completed $268 million in private company stock transactions. That’s a 75% year-over-year increase from last year.
In the report, SecondMarket lists the most watched private companies. For the 4th consecutive quarter, Facebook ranks #1.
The newest additions to SecondMarket. They began the quarter with fewer than 10 watchers and gained significant traction by the end of Q2:
