The 10 Most Watched Private Companies

Alyson Shontell
Mark Zuckerberg eyes

SecondMarket, the online marketplace for buying private company stock, just released its Q3 2011 report.

This year, it has completed $435 million in private company stock transactions. That’s a 75% year-over-year increase from last year.

In the report, SecondMarket lists the most watched private companies.  For the 5th consecutive quarter, Facebook ranks #1.

10. LivingSocial - 1,706 watchers

9. Gilt Groupe - 1,825 watchers

8. Yelp - 2,269 watchers

7. Dropbox - 2,383 watchers

6. Skype - 2,483 watchers

5. Foursquare - 2,932 watchers

4. Zynga - 4,367 watchers

3. Groupon - 5,277 watchers

2. Twitter - 5,767 watchers

1. Facebook - 10,221 watchers

Top 10 most watched that aren't venture-backed:

The rising stars (the largest quarter-on-quarter increase in total watchers)

The newest additions to SecondMarket. They began the quarter with fewer than 10 watchers and gained significant traction by the end of Q3:

