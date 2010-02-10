The 10 Most Viral Super Bowl Ads Of 2010

Nick Saint
Fiddling Beaver Monster.com ad

The Saints won that game they played between commercials on Sunday, but who won the main event?

Thanks to YouTube and other video sites, there’s an easy way to get instant feedback on which commercials struck a nerve with viewers.

TubeMogul, a web video analytics company, has combined views for multiple versions of each commercial across YouTube and Yahoo to come up with the 10 most viewed spots.

Check them out >

#10: CBS - Dave, Oprah, and Jay - 483,817

#9: Flo TV - My Generation - 529,779 views

#8: Cars.com - Timothy Richman - 676,583 views

#7: Monster.com - Fiddling Beaver - 682,182

#6: Dr. Pepper - Little Kiss - 695,797 views

#5: Dockers - Men without pants - 1,298,314 views

#4: Focus on the Family - Pam and Tim Tebow - 1,370,854

#3: Dove - The Journey to Comfort - 1,861,310 views

#2: Google - Parisian Love - 2,279,526 views

#1: Doritos - House Rules - 2,537,003 views

