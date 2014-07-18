The 10 Most Valuable Sports Teams In The World

Forbes put together its annual list of the 50 most valuable sports franchises across the world, and as usual it’s football of both kinds dominating the top spots.

Of the top 10, four are NFL teams, four are European soccer clubs, and two are MLB teams.

Although the reasons behind each team’s wealth vary, what’s consistent among the top dogs is massive revenues and sponsorships (Real Madrid has a $US39 million jersey-sponsorship deal with Emirates), along with huge ticket sales and TV deals.

Check out the top 10 below, or the full 50-team ranking over at Forbes.

#1 Real Madrid ($3.44 billion)

#2 F.C. Barcelona (3.2 billion)

#3 Manchester United ($2.81 billion)

#4 New York Yankees ($2.5 billion)

#5 Dallas Cowboys ($2.3 billion)

#6 Los Angeles Dodgers ($2 billion)

#7 Bayern Munich ($1.85 billion)

#8 New England Patriots ($1.8 billion)

#9 Washington Redskins ($1.7 billion)

#10 New York Giants ($1.55 billion)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.