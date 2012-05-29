The 10 Most Successful Celebrity Fashion Lines, Ranked By Sales

Take note, Kanye.

Photo: Chris McGrath / Getty Images

Just because you’re a celebrity, doesn’t mean you can do everything.Scores of Hollywood stars have tried their hand at designing clothing—including Jennifer Lopez, Eva Longoria, and even Sarah Jessica Parker. Yet despite being popular and incredibly stylish themselves, their fashion lines have been huge fashion fails.



Tracy Taylor, the U.S. Editor of net-a-porter.com states “I almost think it’s more difficult for a celebrity to launch a clothing line. Not only are the eyes of the customer on them, but the eyes of this rarified group that almost is unattainable for celebrities and that’s to be a fashion designer.”

So what makes a fashion line successful? Attention to fine detail, quality of the material, and some serious stylistic editing (this means you, Kanye West!).

Having a huge fan base doesn’t hurt either. Just ask Jay-Z.

