The 10 Most Successful Celebrity Fashion Lines, Ranked By Sales

Photo: Chris McGrath / Getty Images
Just because you’re a celebrity, doesn’t mean you can do everything.Scores of Hollywood stars have tried their hand at designing clothing—including Jennifer Lopez, Eva Longoria, and even Sarah Jessica Parker. Yet despite being popular and incredibly stylish themselves, their fashion lines have been huge fashion fails.
Tracy Taylor, the U.S. Editor of net-a-porter.com states “I almost think it’s more difficult for a celebrity to launch a clothing line. Not only are the eyes of the customer on them, but the eyes of this rarified group that almost is unattainable for celebrities and that’s to be a fashion designer.”
So what makes a fashion line successful? Attention to fine detail, quality of the material, and some serious stylistic editing (this means you, Kanye West!).
Having a huge fan base doesn’t hurt either. Just ask Jay-Z.
Nicole Richie emerged on the fashion scene in 2007 with jewelry collection House of Harlow 1960. Four years later she introduced her ready-to-wear clothing line, Winter Kate.
While her reps refuse to provide company sales figures, her two lines have already added an additional $3 million to Nicole's overall net worth.
While Rachel Zoe may have an unfair advantage given that she is the hottest stylist in Hollywood, her clothing line has proved you can be fashionable and also have a successful clothing empire.
Her clothing label, the Rachel Zoe collection, debuted in 2011 and was an instant success. Her line is set to make $20 million by the end of this year.
N'Sync member Justin Timberlake co-founded William Rast with best-friend Trace Ayala back in 2006. Thanks to their well-fitting jeans, their company rakes in an approximate $50 million per year in sales.
While Gwen Stefani's debut line, L.A.M.B., may have received some heavy criticism following its debut in 2003, the Asian and South-American inspired clothing line has brought in a reported $90 million per year.
Victoria Beckham has come a long way since her Spice Girl days. She was named 'Designer of the Year' in 2011 and her Victoria Beckham collection sells handbags and dresses ranging from $600 to $6000.
In 2011, Victoria's clothing line made an impressive $95 million in sales.
P.Diddy's clothing line, Sean John, was founded in 1998. Since then, the demand for Sean John has sky-rocketed and in 2004, sales figures hit $250 million for the year!
Since its inception in 1999 Jay-Z's collection, Rocawear, has become one of the top urban-lifestyle brands out there. Boasting clothing, handbags, hats, belts, jewelry, eyewear, and footwear (and the list goes on), Rocawear's annual sales averages more than $700 million.
Jessica Simpson has earned the nickname 'Fashion's Billion Dollar Baby' thanks to her extremely successful line, the Jessica Simpson Collection.
In 2010 alone, her line, which also includes handbags, shoes, and clothing, earned a massive $750 million in retail sales.
Kimora's 3 fashion lines, KLS, Kouture by Kimora, Fabulosity (she recently stepped down from Baby Phat, a company she co-founded with ex-husband, Russell Simmons) earned her a whopping $800 million per year in sales. Take that, Russell!
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen are the celebreneurs to follow. They have 3 successful lines: Olsenboye, a kids fashion line; Elizabeth and James, targeted towards a mid-market; and The Row, a high-end line that includes an $18,000 backpack (which Jessica Biel just purchased).
The Olsen twins' fashion empire is now worth a whopping $1 billion.
