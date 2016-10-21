The 10 most sought-after job skills in Australia

Teamwork skills are in demand. Beach volleyball at Coogee. David Rogers/Getty Images

The skills in demand by Australian employers are changing rapidly, according to research by LinkedIn.

Cliff Rosenberg, the Australian head of LinkedIn, says the technology disruption is behind the change.

“Our data strongly suggests that tech skills will continue to be most in demand,” he says.

“However, professionals also need soft skills to succeed as organisations are looking for well-rounded skill sets.”

Analysis of the recruiting activity on LinkedIn since January shows several trends about the Australia job market, including high demand for tech skills.

Here are the skills that are most sought after among Australia employers, according to LinkedIn:

1. Statistical analysis and data mining

2. SEO/SEM marketing

3. Middleware and integration software

4. HR benefits and compensation

5. Network and information security

6. Mobile development

7. User interface design

8. Web architecture and development framework

9. Algorithm design

10. Corporate law and governance

Soft skills are also difficult to find compared to technical, according to a survey of hiring managers by LinkedIn.

The majority (63%) of hiring managers say they find it harder to find professionals with soft skills.

The most important soft skills are teamwork, ownership and problem-solving.

Most hiring managers (65%) believe that not being able to find soft skills limited productivity.

And human resources decision-makers in Australia and New Zealand say it’s difﬁcult to ﬁll leadership positions because of that soft skill shortage.

“They don’t have the skills,” LinkedIn said in its study, Leadership Talent Challenges in Australia and New Zealand.

Critical soft skills missing or under-developed: empathy, problem solving and creativity, and fostering collaboration and innovation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.