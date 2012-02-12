The 10 Most Romantic Hotels In The U.S.

This post originally appeared at Travel + Leisure.
Imagine you and your better half cuddling fireside as the sun dips behind the distant mountains. The only sounds are from the wild; the only sights are canyons and the stark desert. No, you’re not in the Sahara. You’re at Utah’s ultra-romantic Amangiri resort.
With Valentine’s Day looming and no end to winter in sight, who doesn’t dream of stealing away on vacation? But you don’t need to travel to the ends of the earth (or beloved spots like Paris or the Caribbean) to find that spark-kindling setting. From seaside New England to Washington State’s wine country, we’ve uncovered dreamy properties certain to get you in the mood—whatever your idea of romance and your price range.
You can take your love to literal new heights at Big Sur’s Post Ranch Inn, a cliff-top hotel whose treehouses and cottages perch a thousand feet above the Pacific. The policy of no clocks or televisions encourages couples to reconnect, while perks like a gratis convertible inspire drives along scenic Highway 1 with impromptu picnics on any of the breathtaking beaches.
Of course, romance doesn’t require endless water views; cozying up in a country bed-and-breakfast has its own appeal. Hillside Victorian cottages with a white picket fence and fairy-tale-like setting draw couples year round to Landrum, SC, where they check into the affordable Red Horse Inn. Blame its high occupancy rate on the waterfalls, rocking chairs, and in-room candlelit dinners.
Great country inns know just how to take care of their guests, and indeed many of our favourite romantic hotels are a quick jaunt but worlds away from major cities. It’s about a two-hour drive from Phoenix to an enchanting resort of adobe suites with kiva fireplaces set among the red-rock canyons of Sedona, while 2 1/2 hours gets you from Atlanta to a Blue Ridge Mountains retreat.
And sometimes, romance is just a subway ride away. Lovebirds who want to fall in love with their hometown all over again—or flock to a hotel with urban sophistication—can look no further than actor Robert De Niro’s Greenwich Hotel in New York City.
Read on to find the perfect romantic hotel for you two and make that daydreamed getaway a reality.
More from Travel + Leisure
World’s Most Romantic All-Inclusive Resorts
America’s Most Romantic Restaurants
Most Over-the-Top Honeymoon Suites
Bordering the Sammamish River, this rustic-meets-luxe lodge occupies five lush acres in Western Washington's wine country. The 84 rooms are subtly done in salvaged timber and antique slate with Frette linens and giant Jacuzzis for two. Couples can bliss-out with massages, leisurely walks through the impeccably manicured gardens, or bike rides along the beautiful Burke-Gilman Trail. At the end of the day, the nearby Herbfarm restaurant beckons with nine courses and wines to match.
Price Tag: From approximately $120 per night, includes daily breakfast.
Source: Travel + Leisure
The red rocks of Arizona's Boynton Canyon tower over Enchantment's adobe suites outfitted with kiva fireplaces, Native American accents, log-beamed ceilings, and oversize soaking tubs. Several pools, six tennis courts, pitch-and-putt golf, and complimentary guided hikes along the surrounding scenic trails round out the resort's activities. But you don't have to venture far to enjoy some of the area's most awe-inspiring views--seen from the vantage point of the spa's pool.
Price Tag: From approximately $295 per night.
Source: Travel + Leisure
Amid magnolias and moss-draped oaks, this elegant 19th-century bed-and-breakfast oozes with old-time southern charm (it even got a mention in John Berendt'sMidnight in the Garden of Good and Evil). Soaring ceilings, four-poster canopy beds, cozy fireplaces, and double whirlpool spas compliment the park views. Couples can start the day with a gourmet breakfast, enjoy a horse-drawn carriage through downtown, and savour complimentary home-baked cookies fireside before bed.
Price Tag: From approximately $189 per night, includes daily breakfast.
Source: Travel + Leisure
This secluded 19th-century farmhouse and adjoining barn have been converted into a bed-and-breakfast that benefits from a naturally alluring setting: 70 private acres of pastures where sheep roam. Cozy suites have an appropriately rustic look thanks to wood beams, floral patterns, roaring fireplaces, and individual features like a vaulted ceiling or private terrace. Homemade breakfast is delivered each morning, fueling guests for days filled with exploring the many wooded walking trails or strolling downtown Sturgeon Bay.
Price Tag: From approximately $120 per night, includes daily breakfast; chanticleerguesthouse.com.
Source: Travel + Leisure
Acres of vineyards, apple orchards, and farmland make way for this idyllic wine country escape. Blending modernist-meets-farmhouse décor, 86 semidetached tin-roofed cottages are equipped with iconic Eames and Le Corbusier loungers, heated slate floors, wood-burning fireplaces, and decks amid one of the area's most pastoral landscapes. There are garden and grapevine paths to explore, complimentary bikes for romantic wine-tasting sojourns, and amazing views from the private outdoor baths at The Spa. As night falls, enjoy fireside cocktails under a blanket of stars at the resort's award-winning Farm restaurant.
Price Tag: From approximately $426 per night.
Source: Travel + Leisure
This remote escape lures couples to Nantucket's northeastern coast with the promise of privacy and low-key opulence. The main 28-room building puts a tasteful spin on chintz, with Pratesi linens, lace-curtained windows, and antiques, while four freestanding cottages have private sundecks and fireplaces. The chaises scattered throughout the blooming gardens and along the private beach provide ample opportunities to steal away for some alone time. Those who can tear themselves away from the resort opt for sailing, coastal bike rides, or browsing in Nantucket Town.
Price Tag: From approximately $325 per night, includes daily breakfast.
Source: Travel + Leisure
Just north of Santa Fe, the Sangre de Cristo Mountain foothills are the gorgeous setting for this 57-acre eco-friendly resort, which puts a modern spin on Southwest style. There are 65 villa-style casitas done in soothing earth tones with adobe fireplaces, heated floors, and locals' abstract artwork. The tranquil grounds feature an art gallery, hiking trails, rock gardens, and an award-winning spa, where couples can unwind in a cloistered outdoor soaking tub and eucalyptus steam rooms.
Price Tag: From approximately $276 per night.
Source: Travel + Leisure
Outdoorsy types fall for this historic stone-and-brick resort that delivers English manor charm amid the fresh air of the Blue Ridge Mountains. After a welcoming champagne toast, you can choose your own adventure: whitewater rafting, hiking, gem mining, biking, or secluded lakeside picnicking. Flanked by a world-class golf course, the resort sets the romantic mood with storybook cottages, waterfall-side dining, a cave-enclosed whirlpool, and an outdoor heated mineral pool.
Price Tag: From approximately $159 per night; oldedwardsinn.com.
Source: Travel + Leisure
This 25-room B&B is truly a place for couples to relax, whether taking in the beachfront view from a rocking chair on the wide porch or soaking in the oversize guest-room tubs. You'll find guests strolling hand-in-hand along the shore or getting their adrenaline pumping with kayaking, sailing, and horseback riding. Wind things down again by savouring complimentary wines at sunset.
Price Tag: From approximately $255 per night, includes daily breakfast;elizabethpointelodge.com.
Source: Travel + Leisure
Two hours from San Francisco and a thousand feet above the crashing waves awaits Post Ranch Inn, a series of foliage-shrouded Tree Houses and ultra-private cottages. These 41 freestanding slate, glass, and wood accommodations feature commanding vistas of the Pacific and the Santa Lucia Mountains with floor-to-ceiling windows, private decks, wood-burning fireplaces, and luxurious indoor spa tubs. What they don't have are TVs or clocks--a nudge to tune into your partner instead. Pick up a picnic from the resort's Sierra Mar restaurant and cruise the coast in one of the inn's gratis convertibles, then make your way back for a dip in the cliff-top infinity pool.
Price Tag: From approximately $625 per night, includes daily breakfast.
Source: Travel + Leisure
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.