Sydney is the most reputable city in the world

Alex Lockie
Sydney AustraliaShutterstock/Victor MaschekCongratulations Sydney, Australia!

According to an annual ranking published from the Reputation Institute, Sydney has the best reputation based on data from more than 19,000 consumers from G8 nations who ranked 100 cities across 55 countries.

Melbourne ranked a close second behind the harbour city.

The cities were ranked in three dimensions: effectiveness of the governing administration, appeal of the environment, and how advanced the economy is.

In addition to these three areas, the report also considers an “emotional halo” Fernando Prado, managing partner at Reputation Institute told Business Insider.

The emotional dimensions of the report were based on respondents direct experiences with the country, the countries public actions and communications, prevailing stereotypes about a country, and the influence of third parties on a country’s reputation.

According to Prado, countries that are currently or have in the past been seen as world super powers, like the US, China, and Russia, are well known, but are perceived as “bigger, stronger, and abusive,” thereby driving down their emotional scores.

“Not for being big or strong, but for being livable your reputation increases,” said Prado. Prado also noted that the US’ emotional reputation has increased to nearly 20% since President Obama took office.

For the full report visit the Reputation Institute»

Here are the top ten cities:

Reputation Institute

This charts show that most reputable cities also enjoy the highest quality of life:

Reputation Institute

These are the cities with above average reputations:

Reputation institute

US cities debut in the average reputations stage of the ranking:

Reputation institute

These cities have the poorest reputations, with Moscow dead last:

Reputation institute

This map shows which cities' reputations have increased the most since last year's report:

Reputation institute

This chart shows which cities' reputations have fallen the furthest:

Reputation Institute

Here we see the top ten cities in each of the rational dimensions as described by the report. The US and others fare much better in these more compartmentalized lists.

Reputation Institute

This chart shows European cities, particularly Italian ones receiving a huge reputation boost due to their emotional scores. Meanwhile, American cities score well on economic dimensions, but are dragged down by their emotional scores.

Reputation Institute

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.