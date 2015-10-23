Sydney is the most reputable city in the world

According to an annual ranking published from the Reputation Institute, Sydney has the best reputation based on data from more than 19,000 consumers from G8 nations who ranked 100 cities across 55 countries.

Melbourne ranked a close second behind the harbour city.

The cities were ranked in three dimensions: effectiveness of the governing administration, appeal of the environment, and how advanced the economy is.

In addition to these three areas, the report also considers an “emotional halo” Fernando Prado, managing partner at Reputation Institute told Business Insider.

The emotional dimensions of the report were based on respondents direct experiences with the country, the countries public actions and communications, prevailing stereotypes about a country, and the influence of third parties on a country’s reputation.

According to Prado, countries that are currently or have in the past been seen as world super powers, like the US, China, and Russia, are well known, but are perceived as “bigger, stronger, and abusive,” thereby driving down their emotional scores.

“Not for being big or strong, but for being livable your reputation increases,” said Prado. Prado also noted that the US’ emotional reputation has increased to nearly 20% since President Obama took office.

For the full report visit the Reputation Institute»

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.