Here Are The 10 Most Powerful Tweets Of The Year

I

n 2010, Twitter saved lives, declared a state of emergency, forged diplomatic ties, and spread the best of news.



This is how it was done.

Twitter’s blog has released its 10 most powerful tweets of the year.

At the top of the list was a tweet by journalist Ann Curry that convinced the U.S. Air Force to allow a plan of doctors to land in Haiti following the massive earthquake earlier this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.