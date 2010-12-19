Here Are The 10 Most Powerful Tweets Of The Year

Ujala Sehgal

I

Prince William

n 2010, Twitter saved lives, declared a state of emergency, forged diplomatic ties, and spread the best of news.

This is how it was done.

Twitter’s blog has released its 10 most powerful tweets of the year.

At the top of the list was a tweet by journalist Ann Curry that convinced the U.S. Air Force to allow a plan of doctors to land in Haiti following the massive earthquake earlier this year.

#10 Conan O'Brien

#9 Carles Puyol, defender on Spain's Team in the 2010 World Cup World, celebrating the win

#8 John Foster, Former Rep. Walt Minnick's campaign manager

#7 Jonathan Swartz, former Sun Micro Systems CEO

#6 Clarence House, the Prince of Wales' private office

#5 Equador President Rafael Correa, declaring a state of emergency in Ecuador

#4 Parody account for BP Public Relations

#3 Leigh Fazzina

#2 White House

#1 Journalist Ann Curry

Now check out the most notable (non-Twitter) quotes of the year...

'I Am Not A Witch' And 9 Other, Er, Notable Quotes From 2010
