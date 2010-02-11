Quite simply, Cravath, Swaine & Moore is considered one of the most prestigious law firms in the world.



It is on the short list of those that handle the biggest deals and bet-the-company cases.

It is of course not “the firm” that handles the high-profile clients, but individual partners leading teams through the long nights, tense exchanges and complicated legal analysis that happens well before a deal or verdict hits the news.

Cravath is first up in our series naming the most powerful partners at top firms. We compiled an initial list of influential partners and asked current and former Cravath attorneys, their clients and those attorneys who have worked with and against them to help us bring the list down to 10.

(We were convinced by several attorneys that our initial list was missing a few names, so the top 10 has a couple of partners not included in our original post.)

Power in firms means many things — who runs the place, who brings in the business, and who keeps the reputation at lofty levels. Power also belongs to those who have solidified their places as the young leaders the elder statesmen know the firm cannot survive without. For Cravath, naming only 10 was not a simple task. That said…

Here Are The 10 Most Powerful Partners At Cravath >

