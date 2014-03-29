These Are The Only 9 Brands That Command More Respect Than Apple

The brand strategy firm CoreBrand just released its rankings of the world’s 100 most powerful brands.
Despite reports that consumers are getting tired of Apple’s advertising, the company was the only tech brand to make the top 10 and climbed six spots from 2013.
Apple — not the top brand — was joined on the list by four food and drink brands, a financial services company, a media giant, two medical and chemical companies, and America’s motorcycle king. The biggest upward mover on the list was Amazon, which cracked the top 100 for the first time by jumping 25 spots to No. 91.
CoreBrand determined its rankings through surveys of 10,000 business executives at 1,000 companies over the past five years measuring how familiar people were with various brands and how favourably they viewed them.
Powered by its popular Small Business Saturday campaign and collaborations with popular celebrities like Jay Z, American Express climbed two places this year.
Harley-Davidson always performs well on brand strength surveys due to its position as THE motorcycle brand. Still, it dropped two spots from last year.
Johnson & Johnson made up two of the four places it lost since being ranked No. 2 in CoreBrand's 2009 rankings.
Hershey finished second in CoreBrand's survey for the second year in a row. However, the gap between the candy company and the most powerful brand was the greatest of any two consecutively ranked brands in the study.
Coca-Cola continues its run of dominance in CoreBrand's power survey. It has been ranked No. 1 every year since CoreBrand began doing the power rankings in 2008.
