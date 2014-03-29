These Are The Only 9 Brands That Command More Respect Than Apple

AP Apple CEO Tim Cook

The brand strategy firm CoreBrand just released its rankings of the world’s 100 most powerful brands.

Despite reports that consumers are getting tired of Apple’s advertising, the company was the only tech brand to make the top 10 and climbed six spots from 2013.

Apple — not the top brand — was joined on the list by four food and drink brands, a financial services company, a media giant, two medical and chemical companies, and America’s motorcycle king. The biggest upward mover on the list was Amazon, which cracked the top 100 for the first time by jumping 25 spots to No. 91.

CoreBrand determined its rankings through surveys of 10,000 business executives at 1,000 companies over the past five years measuring how familiar people were with various brands and how favourably they viewed them.

