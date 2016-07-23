The 10 TV shows that everyone is buzzing about at Comic-Con

AMC screencap ‘The Walking Dead’ is one of the most talked-about TV shows at San Diego Comic-Con.

There are more than 80 panels dedicated to as many television shows at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. But which ones are really the place to be?

Anyone who has been to the annual four-day event knows that there’s a frightening amount of things to do and see.

Plus, you’ll have to manoeuvre the halls of the San Diego Convention Center (and its surrounding hotels) through the more than 135,000 expected attendees in order to get to those attractions.

Luckily, here’s a little help figuring out your schedule. Amobee Brand Intelligence — a company that provides marketing insight and measures real-time content consumption across the internet, video, social, and mobile — analysed the discussions around this year’s con between June 20 and July 20, 2016. It then came up with a list of the most talked-about shows of the event.

Here are the 10 most buzzed-about TV shows of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, and where to find their panels:

10. 'Marvel's Luke Cage' (Netflix) Myles Aronowitz/Netflix Mike Colter on 'Marvel's Luke Cage.' Thursday, July 21, 5:45 p.m., Ballroom 20 9. 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' (The CW) Jeff Weddell/The CW The cast of 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow.' Saturday, July 23, 4:15 p.m., Ballroom 20 8. 'Supergirl' (The CW) Robert Voets/CBS Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers aka Supergirl. Saturday, July 23, 3:30 p.m., Ballroom 20 7. 'Teen Wolf' (MTV) MTV Tyler Posey as Scott McCall on MTV's 'Teen Wolf.' Thursday, July 21, 4:30 p.m., Ballroom 20 6. 'Supernatural' (The CW) The CW Jared Padalecki, left, and Jensen Ackles as Sam and Dean Winchester, respectively, on The CW's 'Supernatural.' Sunday, July 24, 11:15 a.m., Hall H 5. 'Arrow' (The CW) The CW Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen aka Arrow. Saturday, July 23, 5:45 p.m., Ballroom 20 4. 'The Flash' (The CW) Katie Yu/The CW Grant Gustin as Barry Allen aka The Flash. Saturday, July 23, 5 p.m., Ballroom 20 3. 'Gotham' (Fox) Jeff Neumann/FOX Ben McKenzie as James Gordon on Fox's 'Gotham.' Saturday, July 23, 2:10 p.m., Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront 2. 'The Walking Dead' (AMC) AMC screencap Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes on AMC's 'The Walking Dead.' Friday, July 22, 1 p.m., Hall H 1. 'Game of Thrones' (HBO) HBO Emilia Clarke as Daenerys on HBO's 'Game of Thrones.' Friday, July 22, 2:15 p.m., Hall H

