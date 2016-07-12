The 10 most popular 'Pokémon GO' questions Australians are searching for on Google

It seems Americans are having a little difficulty making distance conversions using the wildly popular Pokémon GO mobile game.

Apparently they can’t stop googling “5 kilometers” while playing the game.

While Australians have the luxury of having the app designed for metric measurements, that doesn’t mean we aren’t asking Google our own questions.

Here’s what Australians have been searching for.

Here's what Aussies have been searching for "to catch 'em all" #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/nXOAkLmvzL — Google Australia NZ (@googledownunder) July 11, 2016

