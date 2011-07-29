The 10 Most Popular Business Tools Used By Startups

This week, BestVendor, which aims to be the Yelp for recommendations of business tools used by startups, released a list of the top 10 most commonly used business tools by American startups.



You’re probably using some of these tools already, but if not, you could be missing out! Here they are:

1. Google Analytics

2. Gmail

3. Quickbooks

4. American Express

5. Salesforce.com

6. Dropbox

7. Evernote

8. Basecamp

9. MailChimp

10. Amazon Web Service

BestVendor collected this data by surveying over 550 people at startups with up to 100 employees. For more data, check out the company blog.

