The 10 most popular baby names in Australia for 2017

Andrey Nekrasov /Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The most popular baby names in Australia at the moment are Oliver and Charlotte, according to analysis by demographers McCrindle.

There were 2,145 boys named Oliver and 1,817 girls named Charlotte out of the 300,000 babies born last year in Australia.

The 10 most popular baby names:

Source: McCrindle

McCrindle says Charlotte is an example of a near extinct name which has had a significant resurgence.

In 1989 it debuted back in the top 100 for the first time in the modern era, at 86th, and by 2013 it achieved first position on the list, which it has retained for four of the last five years.

Looking at the 100 most popular, Sonny (84th) makes a first entrance into the top 100 as a boy’s name along with Vincent (99th) and Parker (100th).

John (94th) makes a comeback, having been the number one name nationally throughout much of the 1930s and 1940s.

These names enter at the expense of Braxton, Jesse, Harley and Jett.

Braxton made a big entrance into the top 100 in 2012, debuting at 41st. This came the year after the Home and Away character Darryl (Brax) Braxton debuted on the show.

However, the name has been sliding since then, dropping slightly to 46th the following year, then down to 77 and hitting 83rd a year ago and now is right out of the Top 100.

For girls, names making the top 100 for the first time include Bonnie (82nd), Thea (85th), Quinn (90th), Florence (97th) and Brooklyn (99th).

These names enter at the expense of Lillian, Leah, Gabriella, Maryam and Maggie.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.