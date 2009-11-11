[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae302490000000000015d25/image.jpg" link="http://www.businessinsider.com.au/the-10-most-obscene-cities-in-america-2009-11/no-10-louisville-ky-1" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Herndon, Va. is a suburb of Washington, D.C., in the heart of the area’s tech corridor and right next to Dulles Airport.

It’s also the most obscene city in America, as determined by analysing data from Google.

To find the most obscene cities in America, we plugged the “seven dirty words you can never say on television” — made popular by the George Carlin bit — into Google Trends, displaying 2009 results from U.S. cities.

We gave each city a score for each of the seven words, assigning more points to cities ranking higher up on each list.

Click here to see the 10 most obscene U.S. cities →

Herndon — a surprise, we admit — won the final tally, appearing in the top 10 cities for six of the seven words, including three first-place finishes. It replaces Louisville, Ky., which came in first place in our list last year.

What’s the point? Why did we do all this?

During the summer of 2008, a defence attorney in an obscenity case planned to use Google search data in a Pensacola, Fla. court to prove that the city’s morals were abnormally lax, as indicated by residents’ search terms. (The client ended up accepting a plea bargain, meaning the Google Trends evidence was never introduced to court.)

But that inspired us to run the numbers on Carlin’s “seven dirty words,” which put Louisville in first place.

More than a year later, Louisville’s local CBC affiliate WLKY ran a piece about it last week, so we figured we’d update our rankings. Congratulations to our friends in Kentucky, who cleaned up their act and now rank no. 10.

Click here to see the 10 most obscene U.S. cities →

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”no-10-louisville-ky-1″

title=”No. 10: Louisville, KY”

content=”Last year’s winner dropped to tenth place. Louisville only showed up in the top 10 for two of the seven words, but ranked second for each of them.

Total points: 18″

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af8755f0000000000da0d31/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”no-9-boston-ma-2″

title=”No. 9: Boston, MA”

content=”Nothing like a tea party (and a recent string of pro sports championships) to get a city riled up. Boston ranked second for two naughty words.

Total points: 19″

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af8756b00000000000b141e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”no-8-tampa-fl-3″

title=”No. 8: Tampa, FL”

content=”Tampa is known for its football, strip clubs and… bad language? The city showed up in the top 10 lists for four of the seven dirty words, including first place for one term.

Total points: 22″

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af875760000000000239b8a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”no-6-orlando-fl-tie-4″

title=”No. 6: Orlando, FL (tie)”

content=”Never mind the family-friendly theme parks! Orlando placed in the top 10 for six of the seven bad words, but because it was mostly in the middle of the bunch, maintained a modest overall score.

Total points: 24 (tie with Los Angeles)

Photo: ewen and donabel (Flickr)“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af8758f0000000000668111/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”no-6-los-angeles-ca-tie-5″

title=”No. 6: Los Angeles, CA (tie)”

content=”Given that LA is the centre of the film industry — and the adult film industry — it’s not surprising that it placed in the top 10 for five of the seven unmentionables.

Total points: 24 (tie with Orlando)”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af875a000000000001c9a98/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”no-5-reston-va-6″

title=”No. 5: Reston, VA”

content=”This sleepy suburb of Washington D.C. loves to Google dirty words, placing in the top 10 for six of seven words — but often in the middle of the pack.

Total points: 25

Photo: La Citta Vitta (Flickr)“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af875aa00000000006ebc48/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”no-4-st-louis-mo-7″

title=”No. 4: St. Louis, MO”

content=”Perhaps St. Louis residents are Googling lyrics from their hometown rap heroes? It placed in the top 10 of five of the seven words, including three high rankings.

Total points: 27″

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af8773800000000007afe73/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”no-3-philadelphia-pa-8″

title=”No. 3: Philadelphia, PA”

content=”It’s always obscene in Philadelphia! Philly only placed in the top 10 for four of the seven bad words, but it ranked high for all of them.

Total points: 30″

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af875c30000000000e66e01/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”no-2-irvine-ca-9″

title=”No. 2: Irvine, CA”

content=”Home to U.C. Irvine and a lot of foul-mouthed Googlers. Irvine was the top searcher for two of our seven words.

Total points: 33

Photo: Wikimedia Commons“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af875d50000000000635983/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”no-1-herndon-va-10″

title=”No. 1: Herndon, VA”

content=”D.C. suburb Herndon is in the heart of the area’s tech corridor and right next to Dulles Airport. It’s also the top-ranking obscene Googler for three of our seven terms, including the F-bomb.

Total points: 41

Photo: Joe Shlabotnik (Flickr)“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af8829400000000003e70c8/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”now-that-youve-visited-the-most-obscene-places-dont-miss-11″

title=”Now that you’ve visited the most obscene places, Don’t miss…”

content=”12 Places To Go If The World Goes To Hell >

The 25 Laziest Cities In America >“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae9e5340000000000fc86e2/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.