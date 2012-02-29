The 10 Most Miserable States In America

Photo: Flickr/Abby Rose
High unemployment, poor access to basic necessities such as food, shelter and medicine, and rising obesity rates continue to plague many of America’s Southern states, according to the Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index. The nationwide survey is based on daily interviews with with nearly 340,000 U.S. adults between January to December 2011. The Index is an average of six categories: life evaluation, emotional health, work environment healthy behaviours, and physical health.
10 Southern states had Index scores that placed them in the lowest wellbeing group, while many Western states, including Hawaii, Wyoming, Alaska, Colorado and Utah, ranked among the top 10 happiest states.
Life Evaluation: #37
Emotional Health: #48
Physical Health: #46
Healthy behaviour: #40
Work Environment: #16
Basic Access: #34
Source: Gallup Healthways Well-Being Index. States are ranked from 1-50 where #1 is the top Rank and 50 is the bottom. States are split into quintiles; Green represents the top quintile, blue is second, purple is third, orange is fourth, and red is fifth (bottom). Click here to see how domains are measured.
Life Evaluation: #45
Emotional Health: #35
Physical Health: #29
Healthy behaviour: #17
Work Environment: #47
Basic Access: #44
Source: Gallup Healthways Well-Being Index. States are ranked from 1-50 where #1 is the top Rank and 50 is the bottom. States are split into quintiles; Green represents the top quintile, blue is second, purple is third, orange is fourth, and red is fifth (bottom). Click here to see how domains are measured.
Life Evaluation: #48
Emotional Health: #37
Physical Health: #30
Healthy behaviour: #48
Work Environment: #31
Basic Access: #31
Source: Gallup Healthways Well-Being Index. States are ranked from 1-50 where #1 is the top Rank and 50 is the bottom. States are split into quintiles; Green represents the top quintile, blue is second, purple is third, orange is fourth, and red is fifth (bottom). Click here to see how domains are measured.
Life Evaluation: #47
Emotional Health: #29
Physical Health: #45
Healthy behaviour: #47
Work Environment: #14
Basic Access: #39
Source: Gallup Healthways Well-Being Index. States are ranked from 1-50 where #1 is the top Rank and 50 is the bottom. States are split into quintiles; Green represents the top quintile, blue is second, purple is third, orange is fourth, and red is fifth (bottom). Click here to see how domains are measured.
Life Evaluation: #31
Emotional Health: #39
Physical Health: #47
Healthy behaviour: #41
Work Environment: #42
Basic Access: #38
Source: Gallup Healthways Well-Being Index. States are ranked from 1-50 where #1 is the top Rank and 50 is the bottom. States are split into quintiles; Green represents the top quintile, blue is second, purple is third, orange is fourth, and red is fifth (bottom). Click here to see how domains are measured.
Life Evaluation: #46
Emotional Health: #41
Physical Health: #40
Healthy behaviour: #42
Work Environment: #41
Basic Access: #32
Source: Gallup Healthways Well-Being Index. States are ranked from 1-50 where #1 is the top Rank and 50 is the bottom. States are split into quintiles; Green represents the top quintile, blue is second, purple is third, orange is fourth, and red is fifth (bottom). Click here to see how domains are measured.
Life Evaluation: #41
Emotional Health: #40
Physical Health: #41
Healthy behaviour: #35
Work Environment: #50
Basic Access: #30
Source: Gallup Healthways Well-Being Index. States are ranked from 1-50 where #1 is the top Rank and 50 is the bottom. States are split into quintiles; Green represents the top quintile, blue is second, purple is third, orange is fourth, and red is fifth (bottom). Click here to see how domains are measured.
Life Evaluation: #34
Emotional Health: #32
Physical Health: #48
Healthy behaviour: #46
Work Environment: #49
Basic Access: #50
Source: Gallup Healthways Well-Being Index. States are ranked from 1-50 where #1 is the top Rank and 50 is the bottom. States are split into quintiles; Green represents the top quintile, blue is second, purple is third, orange is fourth, and red is fifth (bottom). Click here to see how domains are measured.
Life Evaluation: #49
Emotional Health: #50
Physical Health: #49
Healthy behaviour: #49
Work Environment: #8
Basic Access: #40
Source: Gallup Healthways Well-Being Index. States are ranked from 1-50 where #1 is the top Rank and 50 is the bottom. States are split into quintiles; Green represents the top quintile, blue is second, purple is third, orange is fourth, and red is fifth (bottom). Click here to see how domains are measured.
Life Evaluation: #50
Emotional Health: #49
Physical Health: #50
Healthy behaviour: #44
Work Environment: #25
Basic Access: #48
Source: Gallup Healthways Well-Being Index. States are ranked from 1-50 where #1 is the top Rank and 50 is the bottom. States are split into quintiles; Green represents the top quintile, blue is second, purple is third, orange is fourth, and red is fifth (bottom). Click here to see how domains are measured.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.