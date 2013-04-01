The 11 Most Miserable Cities In America

Charleston, WV

Gallup is out with its latest batch of “wellbeing” data, and a new city has fallen to the lowest spot in the rankings.



This year, Charleston, WV ranked lowest on the pollster’s index of wellbeing in metropolitan areas. It displaced Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH, which came in last place for the previous two years.

The index ranks wellbeing by averaging scores in six categories: Life evaluation, emotional health, work environment, physical health, healthy behaviours, and access to basic necessities.

