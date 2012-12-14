The 10 Most-Liked Brands On LinkedIn Show How Different It Is From Facebook

Photo: Richard Masoner / Cyclelicious / Flickr, CC

We already know that brands dedicate significant amounts of time (and money) to creating engaging identities on Facebook. Get ready to add LinkedIn to that list.LinkedIn has given brands the gift of posting under their corporate accounts — meaning that their followers can now like, comment, and share LinkedIn posts, just like they do on Facebook.



Track Social, an analytics firm that monitors 10,000 brands’ social media activity in real time, measured which brands’ engagement. It explained, “For insight into who is using this new social feature, we looked at the Top 10 Most Liked Brands on LinkedIn, as measured by the numbers of Likes received on posts published by the brand.”

And the list of the most “Liked” brands on LinkedIn looks significantly different from those on Facebook. While car companies and brands like Red Bull, Coke, and Walmart usually dominate with getting consumers to “Like” their clicky posts, it’s consulting companies and more serious B2B brands that clean up on LinkedIn.

For example, although IBM is barely on the Facebook radar, it’s the second most “Liked” brand on Linked in and got 1.8 million interactions in the last year. Both Disney and L’Oreal are good at accumulating “Likes” on Facebook and LinkedIn.

The numbers are paltry when compared to Facebook’s brand “Likes,” but that’s because people take things seriously on LinkedIn — it’s where your resume is, after all.

