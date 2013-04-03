Meet The 10 Most-Liked Ad Agency CEOs

Integer’s Mike Sweeney, JWT’s Bob Jeffrey and R/GA’s Bob Greenberg all make our list … but where?

Who are the most-liked ad agency CEOs in the business?



We asked our friends at Glassdoor, the careers site, to sift their database of company reviews for the answer. They pulled out the agency leaders who received at least 25 reviews from current or former employees over the last two years.

Go straight to the list >

The results are surprising. Some of the usual suspects are here — Madison Avenue leaders at big, famous agencies.

There’s a light seasoning of leaders from hot digital shops, too.

But most people in the business probably won’t guess who the two most popular bosses in the adbiz are. They’re at very un-trendy shops …

(A note on Glassdoor’s methodology: Companies that offer traditional advertising services, online advertising, display advertising, advertising tools, and those that are performance marketing companies targeting consumer engagement with brands were considered for these reports.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.