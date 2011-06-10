The 15 Most Influential Women in Finance

Thornton McEnery
Mary Schapiro of the SEC

One thing immediately stood out to us on Treasury & Risk’s 100 Most Influential People in Finance for 2011. The women!

There are only 15 of them on the entire list.

What’s more, many of them are in corporate finance, so the ranks in Wall Street are even thinner.

Carol Fox

Title: Director of Strategic and Enterprise Risk Practice, RIMS

Anita Prasad

Title: General Manager of Treasury Capital Management, Microsoft

Kiko Harvey

Title: VP of Risk Management, Delta Air Lines

Elaine Paik

Title: Corporate Treasurer and VP, Colgate-Palmolive

Kristi Matus

Title: CFO, USAA

Christine McCarthy

Title: EVP and Treasurer, Walt Disney

Laurel Meissner

Title: Global Controller and SVP, AON


Ann Yerger

Title: Executive Director, Council of Institutional Investors

Margaret Foran

Title: Chief Governance Officer, Corporate Secretary and VP, Prudential Financial


Ann Marie Petach

Title: CFO, BlackRock

Maya MacGuineas

Title: President, Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget

Anne Clarke Wolff

Title: Global Client Executive, Treasury & Securities Services J.P. Morgan


Mary Schapiro

Title: Chairman, SEC


Kathleen Hughes

Title: Managing Director and Head of Global Liquidity Sales, Goldman Sachs

Angela Merkel

Title: Chancellor of Germany

Here's a possible reason that there weren't more women on the list...

