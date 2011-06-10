The 15 Most Influential Women in Finance

Photo: AP Images
One thing immediately stood out to us on Treasury & Risk’s 100 Most Influential People in Finance for 2011. The women!
There are only 15 of them on the entire list.
What’s more, many of them are in corporate finance, so the ranks in Wall Street are even thinner.
Title: Director of Strategic and Enterprise Risk Practice, RIMS
Source: Treasury & Risk
Title: General Manager of Treasury Capital Management, Microsoft
Source: Treasury & Risk
Title: Corporate Treasurer and VP, Colgate-Palmolive
Source: Treasury & Risk
Title: Executive Director, Council of Institutional Investors
Source: Treasury & Risk
Title: Chief Governance Officer, Corporate Secretary and VP, Prudential Financial
Source: Treasury & Risk
Title: President, Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget
Source: Treasury & Risk
Title: Global Client Executive, Treasury & Securities Services J.P. Morgan
Source: Treasury & Risk
Title: Managing Director and Head of Global Liquidity Sales, Goldman Sachs
Source: Treasury & Risk
