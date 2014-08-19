The 10 Most Influential Cities In The World

Forbes has a list out of the World’s Most Influential Cities, and Sydney comes in at No.8 but Asian neighbours such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo and Beijing managed to outrank the Harbour City.

London edged out New York for the top spot, while Paris, with impressive aviation connectivity to other major influential cities, came third.

Beijing and Sydney were tied for eighth, while Los Angeles, Toronto and San Francisco split tenth place.

The list was assembled by sorting, classifying and grading 58 leading metropolitan areas in eight different categories; the concentration of corporate headquarters; the level of direct foreign investment; air connectivity (ease of travel to other global cities); dominance of particular business niches; financial services; technological and media influence; strength of producer services; and racial diversity.

The rankings are as follows:

London New York Paris Singapore Tokyo Hong Kong Dubai (Tie) Beijing & Sydney (Tie) Los Angeles, Toronto & San Francisco

Forbes has the details.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.