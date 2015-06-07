The 10 most impressive offices in the world

The look and feel of a workplace can have an overwhelming affect on employees’ attitude and engagement.

The recent Knight Frank Global Cities Report 2015 has listed the best office spaces in the world, from Pinterest’s sophisticated San Francisco headquarters to the innovative “Fruit Towers” in London.

“Financial and professional firms are rethinking office layouts now they are competing with tech firms for the best graduates. Breakout areas and brainstorming rooms are migrating from trendy ad agencies to law firms and banks,” the report said.

Among the list was Sydney’s Fujitsu headquarters, whose purpose-built offices span 9,400 square metres across 5 floors with an energy efficient design.

The report said buildings must now match the rapidly changing technological design of the world’s city economy, identifying “super prime offices, nanocores, skyscrapers, and all-in offices” as the best places for future growth.

Here’s the full list below.

1. Innocent, ‘Fruit Towers’, London.

2. Pons & Huot, Paris.

3. Fujitsu, Sydney.

4. Pinterest, San Francisco.

5. Reed Smith, Singapore.

6. Splunk, London.

7. Oro Negro, Mexico City.

8. DTAC, Bankgkok.

9. Microsoft, Amsterdam.

10. Google, London.

