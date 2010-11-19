The 11 Most Impressive New Partners At Goldman Sachs

Photo: Structured Products Deutschland
Some people within the 110 newest Goldman Sachs partners are athletes, some are big donors to charity, and some are crazy smart PhDs who have modelled new pricing theories.All of the new partners are impressive, and it looks like Goldman Sachs chose a group with a wide array of interests. Some are socialites, some came from nothing, you get the idea.
But some have lived such amazing lives that something had to be said.
After an extensive study of the 110 new partners, eleven stood out as the most impressive.
We couldn’t find pictures of most of them, so we chose fitting animals.
(If we missed anyone, let us know.)
Klaus Toft wrote the oft-cited 1996 paper 'Optimal Capital Structure.'
His paper has been used as a reference for 998 studies since.
His paper 'Options on Leveraged Equity: Theory and Empirical Tests' has been cited by 68 papers. It's in such hot demand that it's sold out on Amazon.
Toft also wrote the impressive (and often cited) paper 'How Firms Should Hedge,' and did a huge report on the Enron case titled, 'The Importance of Active Credit Risk Management for Non-bank Corporations -- The Enron Case.'
He's an ANIMAL.
John Shaffer was the 1986 National Championship quarterback at Penn State.
Before Goldman, he was in debt and equity at Merrill Lynch. Shaffer He donated $2,300 to the Rudy Guiliani Presidential committee. He's active in Penn State's mentoring program.
He may also have held the title of director of technology at the i-bank Greenhill&Co, and have had this to say about e-mail: 'Sometimes an unplanned outage could take a whole weekend to recover. I'd stay up all night getting things back up and running.'
Dan Shefter was named managing director in 2002, and he lives in Brooklyn. He is a Columbia JD-MBA (93) who worked as a tax associate for Skadden Arps. One man's nickname for him at the firm was 'the second year associate who is smarter than all of the tax partners.'
He's known as an extremely nice guy who is very modest - for example - about his promotion, he states it's a 'clerical error.'
We're told: 'He might be the number one guy in the world when it comes to the design and architecture of complex securities.'
Konstantin A. Shakhnovich got his PhD in 2001.
Click here to download his thesis: The Statistical Mechanics of Continuous Random Networks.
He (and Goldman Sachs) commented on a thesis paper titled 'Fundamental Uncertainty, Earning Announcements And Equity Options.'
And he co-authored an article on or titled 'Fermi surface evolution in underdoped cuprate,' and one on the 'Statistical mechanics of permanent random atomic and molecular networks.'
Sumit Rajpal is only 34 years old.
He joined Goldman, Sachs & Co. in 2000 and became a managing director in 2007. Rajpal serves as a director on the boards of HealthMarkets, Inc., USI Holdings Corporation, CSI Entertainment, Alliance Films Holdings Inc., CW Media Holdings, Inc. and Dollar General Corporation (where he is an observer on the board). He has also been the director of Validus Holdings, an insurance company, since November 2008.
The man must never sleep.
Dhruv Piplani is just 29-years old.
He began his career at UBS, where he played on the cricket team and was made executive director before transferring to Goldman. In 2008, he made Trader Monthly's list of best 30 traders under 30. He also graduated from Texas A&M in 2008 with a degree in Chemical engineering.
Currently, he is an equity derivatives trader based out of Hong Kong.
Jorg Kukies, Private Investor Products Group in the Equities and FICC Divisions in Germany and Austria
Ezra Nahum earned a master's degree in finance and probability in France, and then decided to pursue a PhD at Berkeley. Before Goldman, he was a senior managing director at Bear Stearns and a VP at BNP Paribas.
At Berkeley, he wrote a paper titled 'The Pricing of Options Depending on a Discrete Maximum.'
Chang has a PhD in Economics. His thesis was titled: 'Essays in the Economics of Innovation: An Application to the Case of Taiwan.'
He was born in Taiwan and was previously a professor of Applied Mathematics at the National Chung Hsing University. He was made managing director in 2007, and is most likely a Harvard grad.
