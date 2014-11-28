The 10 Most Important Things In The World This Morning

Star Wars 7 News Concept art for the role of Luke Skywalker in the new Star Wars movie, due out from Disney. A trailer is being released in theatres this weekend.

Good morning! Here is what you need to know before your first meeting of the day.



1. The European Parliament voted to break up Google because it is too monopolistic. Don’t worry, it will probably never happen. Google has, however, leveraged its dominance to distort non-search markets in the past, so you can see why this vote happened.

2. Inflation numbers for Europe are due out today. We’re expecting a new low of less than 1%. The eurozone is flirting with deflation, the nightmare scenario we told you about recently.

3. Japan’s bond yields went negative as the BoJ fights deflation. The central bank is purchasing assets in order to ease Japan out of recession. Reuters says: “The two-year JGBs traded at the yield of minus 0.005 per cent JP2YTN=JBTC. Negative yield is an unusual, but not uncommon occurrence – record-low interest rates in Europe, for instance, have flipped bond investing on its head with Germany and Switzerland seeing negative yields.” Japan’s recovery is at risk as inflation came in at a new low.

4. OPEC declined to cut oil production and the price of oil remains in freefall, we told you yesterday. The Saudis are beggaring everyone in their war for share of the US oil market. Non-oil producing countries are jumping for joy, of course, as everything is getting cheaper.

5. Today is Black Friday. You will go shopping. The US phenom is going global. Here are all the UK’s best Black Friday deals. Here are Apple’s. But the big shocker is Sainsbury’s, which is slashing prices on a range of electronics to new eye-popping lows.

6. Outbrain is filing for an IPO. The Israeli adtech startup automates content recommendation on web sites. The company is looking to raise $US70-$US100 million, the Wall Street Journal reports.

7. Romanians became Britain’s biggest new group of immigrants and Prime Minister David Cameron wants to restrict their benefits. Immigrants are streaming into the UK because its economy is still growing, unlike those of Southern Europe. Cameron would prevent new immigrants from receiving benefits for four years after their arrival, the BBC reports.

8. Egypt is expecting a wave of Muslim unrest. Bloomberg reports: “With security forces in the midst of an offensive against Islamist militants in the Sinai peninsula, an ultraconservative group known as the Salafi Front has called for a “Muslim youth uprising” after dawn prayers tomorrow. The government today began deploying units in riot gear and backed by armoured vehicles, according to photos and video clips released by the military spokesman and Interior Ministry.”

9. The Bank of England will raise interest rates next summer, economists predict. BofE governor Mark Carney has been threatening this for a while. (We’ll believe it when we see it — some parts of Europe are still in recession/deflation, dragging on the UK economy.)

10. Uber is driving down the cost of taxi medallions in New York. The evidence is anecdotal but it would appear that the taxi app is having its intended effect of devaluing local taxi monopoly/licensing cartels. Read more in The New York Times.

And finally …

A trailer for the new Star Wars film will be shown in some cinemas this weekend. People are going to be lining up to see it. It’s Disney’s first chapter in the franchise.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.