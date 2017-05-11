Ordos, China, once flush with cash, has been called the world’s largest ghost town, and photos of it look incredibly surreal! See more here. Photo: Raphael Oliver.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. The fall out following the dismissal of FBI director James Comey continues. Although he sent a letter to his former colleagues on Wednesday, encouraging them not to dwell on the incident, experts are already comparing the firing and the events leading up to it to Watergate. The chatter comes after it was revealed that Comey reportedly asked the Justice Department for more resources for the Trump-Russia probe days before he was fired. Later, when the press wanted to question White House press secretary Sean Spicer over the incident , he literally hid in the bushes to avoid answering.

2. US president Donald Trump met with Russia’s foreign minister amid the Comey controversy, and the only official transmission of the moment came from a Russian government photographer.

3. A draft of the UK Labour party’s election manifesto has been leaked. In what is arguably the party’s most left-wing manifesto in decades, Labour leader Corbyn pledges to re-nationalise the railways and scrap tuition fees. The election is on June 8.

4. The Trump administration looks set to expand its laptop ban to include European countries. Any extension could impact US carriers such as United Airlines, Delta Air Lines Inc and American Airlines Group.

5. SNAPCHAT WHIFFS AND CRASHES. Snapchat’s user growth slowed to its lowest pace in years, as parent company Snap Inc. missed Wall Street expectations for its first quarterly earnings as a public company, sending the shares plunging more than 20% in after-hours trading.

6. China’s president Xi Jinping has discussed nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula with South Korea’s new liberal president Moon Jae-in. Xi told Moon that China has always upheld the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and hoped to resolve the issue through talks.

7. Iran may be hiding a missile program under the guise of satellite launches. Iranian Communications and Information Technology Minister Mahmoud Vaezi announced that two home-made satellites will be launched into orbit in the coming months, but observers believe it could be used to help advance Iran’s missile technology.

8. France’s far-right political is grappling with another blow. Marion Marechal-Le Pen, 27, the niece of party leader Marine Le Pen, is giving up her seat in parliament as well as her position as opposition leader on the council for the southern Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur region, a bastion of the far right.

9. Finland’s basic income experiment is already lowering stress levels — and it’s only 4 months old. The system of wealth distribution sees people receive a salary just for being alive.

10. Austria has convicted an asylum seeker of Syrian war crimes. The 27-year-old man, found guilty of killing 20 people, has been sentenced to life imprisonment. He denies the charges.

And finally…

How this 20-year-old built a high-flying career travelling the world testing first-class seats on brand-new planes

