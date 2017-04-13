Happy Easter break! Photo: Getty Images.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. US president Donald Trump has backflipped on two major election campaign promises. Trump now says he’s not going to label China a currency manipulator and that he is now in favor of the US Export-Import Bank.

2. Trump says he put economic pressure on China’s president to help with North Korea. And whatever he said to the Asian superpower about the North, it seems like it worked.

3. US relations with Russia have reached a “low point,” according to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson who had a tense meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday following the Syria strike. Tillerson said, “The world’s two foremost nuclear powers cannot have this kind of relationship.” His comments as came as Russia blocked a UN resolution to condemn chemical weapons in Syria.

4. North Korea is said to be on the verge of another nuclear test. It comes as foreign journalists visiting the North have been told to prepare for a “big and important event” on Thursday. It has not yet been confirmed if the “event” is linked to the country’s nuclear missile program.

5. British MPs are “deeply concerned” that the Brexit referendum may have been compromised by a foreign cyber attack. The official website crashed in the final hours before the deadline for registering last June, forcing the government to pass emergency legislation to extend the cut off.

6. Russia is stepping up spying on its neighbours. The most recent notice of such activity comes from Estonia, whose intelligence service’s annual report says the “Baltic Sea area is especially vulnerable to threats from Russia.”

7. The man who was dragged off the United flight just took the first step toward filing a lawsuit. The passenger, 69-year-old David Dao, has obtained a personal-injury lawyer and asked the Cook County Court to issue an order for United and the city of Chicago to keep all footage, audio recordings, and any other reports and material from the flight. United has also announced that the airline will compensate passengers on flight where man was dragged off.

8. One suspect with “Islamist links” has been arrested in connection with German soccer team bus attack. Two people were injured after explosions hit the Borussia Dortmund football team bus. Police are treating the attack as having a “terrorist background.”

9. Two women accused of assassinating the half-brother of North Korea’s leader have been taken to a Malaysian court ahead of a murder trial that could see them hanged. Kim Jong-Nam was fatally poisoned in Kuala Lumpur International Airport on February 13.

10. People say they’re seeing the Tasmanian tiger that supposedly became extinct 81 years ago. A research team at Australia’s James Cook University is installing cameras across areas where tigers have supposedly appeared in hope that they can be seen alive.

And finally…

I’ve written about a lot of great tech, but these are the gadgets I use every day

