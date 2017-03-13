ICYMI: There were some pretty spectacular photos of the sunrise in Sydney posted on Instagram this morning. Photo: @rachel_furolo/ Twitter.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. The Brexit Bill could pass its final stages on Monday if the House of Lords accepts the decisions made by MPs when they vote on it earlier in the day. If the bill is passed on Monday, May could trigger Article 50 as soon as Tuesday.

2. British intelligence agencies are warning political parties of a Russian hacking threat. Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre, part of the GCHQ spying agency, said it has written to party leaders offering to help strengthen their network security.

3. Syria’s president has called US forces in the country “invaders”. Bashar al-Assad also said he is yet to see “anything concrete” emerge from US president Donald Trump’s vow to prioritise the fight against Islamic State.

4. German chancellor Angela Merkel and Trump will meet for the first time tomorrow. After some uneasy long-distance skirmishes over policy and values, the pair will have their first face-to-face and are expected to discuss the future of the transatlantic alliance.

5. Russia is annoyed that bilateral relations with the US have not improved faster since Trump took office. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov has called it “unpardonable not to be in dialogue,” as Moscow presses the new US leader to make good on vows to improve ties.

6. Turkey has promised to retaliate in the “harshest ways” after the Netherlands banned Turkish ministers from speaking in Rotterdam, as a row over Ankara’s political campaigning among Turkish immigrants escalated.

7. Elon Musk promised to fix Australia’s energy problems, now it looks like it might actually happen. Musk, Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes and the Australian prime minister are now in talks over a $200 million project that would see a roll-out of up to 300 megawatts of grid-scale battery storage installed in just 100 days at a cost of about $66 million per 100 megawatts — enough to prevent a blackout from occurring.

8. Berlin’s two main airports were both ranked among the 10 worst airports in the world. Despite actually loved by many Berliners because it’s so quick to travel through, Berlin Tegel was ranked the 8th worst, while Berlin Schönefeld took the number one spot for the worst airport in the world.

9. Angry wives in China are paying “mistress hunters” to end their husbands’ affairs. How it works is a trained female professional is sent undercover to contrive a situation in which she “accidentally” meets the cheating husband’s mistress, then after gaining her trust the hunter persuades the mistress to put an end to the affair.

10. A Japanese ad agency invented an AI creative director — and ad execs preferred its ad to a human’s. The experiment appeared to demonstrate just how creative — and funny — AI can be.

And finally…

The annual Cape Town Cycle Tour was cancelled yesterday due to strong winds. We know the bikes are light and the riders equally so, but this is still nuts:

