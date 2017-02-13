It might be fires and heatwaves on the east coast of Australia but parts of WA are underwater after heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding. Although these two men don’t seem to mind too much. Photo: Paul Kane/ Getty Images.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. US president Donald Trump will face the “biggest ever protest” when he visits the UK. Officials are even considering moving Trump’s visit from London to Birmingham later in the year because of fears over the hostile reception he could receive in the capital.

2. Some GOP senators worry about Trump’s mental health. While it’s “not the majority of them”, they “will say [Trump’s] not right mentally, and then some are harsher,” according to democratic Sen. Al Franken.

3. Trump will meet the Canadian prime minister for the first time on Monday. His catch up with Justin Trudeau could be the most important meeting between the two nations in decades.

4. Hezbollah’s leader says “idiot” Trump makes him optimistic. The leader of Lebanon’s Islamic militants claims his group is much stronger than when it was created in the early 1980s and should not be concerned about threats from the West.

5. Frank-Walter Steinmeier has been elected as Germany’s president. The Social Democrat former foreign minister was elected by the parliamentary assembly to the largely ceremonial position. Chancellor Angela Merkel remains the head of government.

6. Tens of thousands of Romanians protested against the country’s leadership for the 13th day in a row. They are demanding a new government and new style of governance in Romania.

7. Thousands of residents in the US have been told to evacuate as a dam in California threatens to collapse. The dam on California’s Lake Oroville is the country’s tallest and just two years ago, water levels were so low, people had to rapel down the embankment to get to their boats.

8. 2016 was Mexico’s deadliest year on record. The country saw a 22% increase in homicide cases, rising from 17,034 in 2015 to 20,789 in 2016.

9. 100 bushfires burned in a single Australian state over the weekend. As temperatures set new records, hitting 47.3C (117.14F) in one town, 90 are still burning after what firefighters described as “the most dangerous day of fire conditions in New South Wales history.”

10. North Korea says its ballistic missile test was a “success”. The country’s latest missile test, supervised by leader Kim Jong-un, has been widely condemned.

And finally…

All the looks from the 2017 Grammys red carpet

